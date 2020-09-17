Dodge defeats Dublin, 33-20
By Joey Marchant
Dodge bounced back in a big way with a 33-20 victory over the Dublin Irish. The coaching staff came up with a good game plan, and the players executed. Dublin won the toss and deferred to the second half. A high angling kickoff gave Dodge the ball on its 25 yard line. It was apparent from the start that Dodge wanted to get Mikhail Carr and Daylon Gordon plenty of touches on offense. Carr lined up at quarterback and gained 6 tough yards on the ground. Hunter Kirkley came in at quarterback and handed to Gordon who gained 16 yards. Kirkley then hit Keldrick Beck for a gain of eight yards. Gordon rushed for gains of seven yards and two yards. Carr lined back up at quarterback and gained four yards. Carr then handed to Beck who gained four yards. Kirkley handed to Gordon for gains of 11 yards and four yards. Reco Caines came in to relieve Gordon and carried for four yards. Carr carried for five yards, and Gordon capped the drive with a three yard touchdown run. Mason Mangham added the extra point for a 7-0 Dodge lead.
Mangham’s high angling kickoff was fair caught by Dublin at the 25 yard line. After gaining one first down on the ground, it appeared Dublin would complete a pass for a first down in Dodge territory, but Carr came over and shoved the receiver out of bounds before he could get a foot down. A rugby style punt by Dublin netted 59 yards down to the Dodge five yard line.
Dodge could not move the football, and Mangham would have to punt from near his own goal line. He got off a 40 yard punt, and Dublin took over on its 44 yard line. Three personal foul penalties overshadowed some nice defensive plays by Carr and Quinn Whitehead and set Dublin up with first and goal from the Dodge 5 yard line. Dublin quarterback Markelle Mitchell powered the ball across the goal line for the score. The extra point made it 7-7.
Beck returned a squib kick to the Dodge 25 yard line. Facing third and long on the first play of the second quarter, Kirkley threw a 36 yard pass to Beck who made a leaping catch on the Dublin 40 yard line. Kirkley completed a 10 yard pass to Tyrese Johnson. Carr took a direct snap and started left before reversing his field and gaining 18 yards. Gordon rushed for gains of three yards, six yards and two yards to give Dodge a first down on the 5 yard line of Dublin. Caines took it in for the touchdown from there behind the blocks of Landynn Powers and Davis Marchant. The extra point attempt was blocked by a man coming off the edge. Dodge led 13-7.
Dublin returned the squib kick to its own 42 yard line. Then Dodge turned one of its worst defensive plays of the night into one of its biggest. Dublin ran left where Dodge’s defensive end collapsed and the corner and outside linebacker were kicked out leaving a huge running lane. Both safeties over pursued, and the ball carrier cut it up field with nothing but green grass between him and the goal line. However, safety Keldrick Beck stayed with the play and ran the running back down from behind tackling him on the Dodge two yard line. Dublin then attempted to take advantage of having a 6’2’’ 220 plus pound quarterback. The Dodge defensive front led by Noah Cummings stopped Mitchell after a gain of one yard on first down and no gain on second down. On third down, Mitchell fumbled the snap and had the ball ripped from his hands by Daylon Gordon as he tried to recover. Gordon returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was again blocked, and Dodge led 19-7.
The kickoff was returned to the Dublin 41 yard line. Mitchell again fumbled the snap and was pulled from the game in favor of Kendall Wade. Kade Harpe tackled the running back for a yard loss on second down. Daylon Gordon sacked the quarterback on third down, but Dodge was called for holding giving Dublin new life. The Irish executed a counter trap play for a 52 yard touchdown run. The extra point cut the Dodge lead to 19-14, and it would remain that way at the end of the first half.
Dublin got the ball to start the second half and dominated the time of possession in the third quarter as Dodge did not run a single offensive play in the quarter. Dodge still managed to score when Jaylon Jaynes pressured Wade who floated a pass that was intercepted by Demron Gordon and returned 94 yards for a touchdown. Mangham’s extra point made it 26-14 Dodge.
Dublin turned it over on downs to end the third quarter, and Beck gained 35 yards on a jet sweep on the first play of the fourth quarter. Daylon Gordon would later run 35 yards for a touchdown. Mangham’s extra point made the score 33-14 Dodge. Dublin would add one meaningless touchdown late to make the final score Dodge 33 Dublin 20.
The victory was Dodge’s fifth win in its last seven games against Dublin. Dodge improves to 1-1 on the young season and plans to travel to Dexter on Friday September 18th to take on the AAAA West Laurens Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm. The Raiders are 0-2 having lost to Bleckley County 27-19 and Veterans 35-0.
Stats for Dodge were
Passing:
Hunter Kirkley was 4 of 7 for 56 yards
Rushing: Daylon Gordon had 19 carries for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns
Keldrick Beck had 3 carries for 38 yards
Mikhail Carr had 4 carries for 31 yards
Reco Caines had 5 carries for 11 yards and 1 touchdown.
Receiving:
Keldrick Beck had 2 catches for 44 yards
Tyrese Johnson had 1 catch for 10 yards
Daylon Gordon had 1 catch for 3 yards
Defense:
Daylon Gordon returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown.
Demron Gordon returned an interception 94 yards for a touchdown
Special Teams:
Mason Mangham was 3 for 5 on extra points and punted 3 times for an average of 31 yards
Lady Indians split Two region games
BY Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians softball team split a pair of games last week. Last Thursday; Dodge defeated Lamar County, 8-1. On Saturday, Dodge dropped a tough game to long time rival Bleckley County, 6-5. Dodge will step out of the region for their next two games. Thursday Dodge will head to Perry to play a very good Westfield team. The game has a 5:30 start. Saturday, Dodge will host West Laurens with a 10:00 a.m. start with the junior varsity game and the varsity will follow at 12:00 noon.
Dodge hosted region newcomer Lamar County last Thursday. Brooke Perdue got the start on the mound for Dodge. The pitcher had control of this one early as we were scoreless going to the Dodge second. Dodge got a two out rally on hits from Ava Roland and Gracie Lewis. Bailey Harvey would single home runner Carson Ethridge and Lewis would score on an error to give Dodge a 2-0 lead.
Perdue would have an easy third that would include her third strikeout. Dodge would load the bases to start the third on singles by Logan White; Mikaya Roberson and Dylana Bartons hit would score White for a 3-0 lead.
Ava Roland would hit a sacrifice fly to score Roberson for a 4-0 lead.
Perdue would have an easy fourth and Dodge would add to the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Ava Maxwell would get hit by a pitch for the second time of the game and steal second. One out later, Logan White would unload for her sixth homer of the season for a 6-0 lead.
Perdue ran into trouble for the first time in the fifth. Lamar cut the lead to 6-1 but the bases were still loaded with two outs. Lamar hit a deep drive headed for the right center field gap but Ava Maxwell made a great leaping catch at the fence and the Dodge lead stayed at 6-1.
The Lady Indians added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth again with the long ball. Dylana Barton got a leadoff double/ Two outs later, Bailey Harvey would hit a deep drive to center for a two run homer and a 8-1 lead.
Lamar would get base runners in the sixth and seventh but Perdue would work around them and Dodge would take the 8-1 win.
Saturday wasn’t a good day for Dodge. The defense had a rough day with three errors that preceded a pair of unearned runs. Dodge cut the Lady Royal lead to 6-5 in the sixth on an RBI hit by Perdue. The Lady Indians could not get any closer and that would be the final. Ava Maxwell went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk and an RBI. Ava Roland also had two hits and a pair of RBI’s.