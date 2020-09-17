OBITUARIES

GLORIA ANN PIPER SMITH
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Member
Gloria Ann Piper Smith, age 72, of Eastman, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Greg Lowery officiating.
DEBBIE BARNETT JOHNSON
Avid Gardener
Debbie Barnett Johnson, age 53, of Eastman died Friday, September 11, 2020. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Woodlawn Cemetery with Dr. Danny Barton officiating.
SYLVIA CHRISTINE PEACOCK
Local Beautician
Sylvis Christine Peacock, age 74, of Cochran, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Bryant Nursing Home in Cochran.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
