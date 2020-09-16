Policemen make arrests

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week September 8 through September 15, 2020.
Jimmy Paul, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for license; driving while suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident w/injury/damage and improper backing.
Cheryl Gibson, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Chandler, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for obstruction law enforcement officer and giving false name/address to officer.
Eric Reese, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.).
