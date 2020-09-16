Legals 09-16-20
Wednesday, September 16. 2020
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate ERIC LEE, LMFT, LPC, P.C. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 151 OLD DODGE HIGH ROAD, EASTMAN, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is VINSON E. LEE.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of VICKIE W. JOHNSON, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.:P-20-9306
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Vickie W. Johnson are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of August, 2020.
PATRICIA STAPLES,
Executor of the
Estate of VICKIE W.
JOHNSON, Deceased
1414 W Highway 280
Milan, GA 31060
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
ESTATE NO. P-20-9336
All creditors of the Estate of MARY LOUISE BROWN (AKA LOUISE P. KIRKLEY), deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 31st day of August, 2020.
MADISON H. KIRKLEY
Executor,
Estate of MARY LOUISE BROWN (aka LOUISE P. KIRKLEY)
1054 Evergreen Church Road
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of EARL WARNOCK, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to EXECUTOR.
This the 26 day of AUGUST, 2020.
HOWARD D. WARNOCK, Executor
550 Coley Rogers Road
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROSIE MAE ROLAND
All creditors of the Estate of ROSIE MAE ROLAND, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2020.
DONALD H. CLARK,
Executor of the Last Will and Testament of
ROSIE MAE ROLAND,
Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
ISAIAH MWANG (M) YOB: 2015
EZRA MWANGI (M), YOB 2012
ELIJAH BROWN (M), YOB 2003
ESTATE NO. 2020-TG-0155
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF E.B. and SAMUEL MWANGI, Father of I.M and E.M.
The above styled PETITION FOR PERMANENT LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of Minor was filed by NORMAN LOVING and JOANN LOVING on August 13, 2020. You are required to file with the clerk of the PROBATE COURT, and to serve upon Petitioners’ attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, 5607 ANSON AVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
This 21st day of August, 2020
SARAH RIEDEL
Banks and Riedel, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioners
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DESHUNTIE LEVEL, Minor
ESTATE NO. 2020-TG-0159
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that SHARLENE T. LEVEL has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minor.
All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date.
If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
43 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
WILLIAM AND ANGELA
HELTON, Plaintiff
vs.
HARLEY HELTON,
DAVID HARRELL, Defendant
Civil Action NO. 20V-8906
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: DAVID HARRELL:
UNKNOWN ADDRESS
By Order for service by publication dated the 18th day of August, 2020, you are hereby notified that on the 22nd day of May, 2020, WILLIAM AND ANGELA HELTON filed suit against you for Third Party Custody. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, LEE CANNON, P.O. Box 55270, McRae, Georgia 31055, an Answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
Witness the Honorable MICHAEL C. JOHNSON, Judge of Superior Court.
This 25th day of August, 2020
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
DODGE Superior Court
43 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM
POST OFFICE BOX 55270
30 E. MLK JR. BLVD.
MCRAE, GA 31055
229-868-6065-PHONE
229-868-6063-FACSIMILE
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from JONATHON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS to CHERYL B. O’BARR, dated May 8, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 838, Page 245, DODGE County Records, here will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY in OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property:
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LAND LOT NO. 291 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WHICH IS 1,450 FEET NORTH 46 DEGREES WEST FROM THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 380.00 FEET TO A ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 5 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 600.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY A COUNTY ROAD, ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF KELLY BROTHERS AND ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS FORMERLY OWNED BY D.L. MULLIS, A PLAT OF THE SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 305, AND BY REFERENCE BEING A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
TRACT 2:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NO. 291 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE WHICH IS 1,910.00 FEET NORTHWEST OF THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND WHICH POINT OF BEGINNING IS THE WEST CORNER OF LANDS OF W.D. DAVIS; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 391.4 FEET AND NORTH 14 DEGREES 1 MINUTE WEST 4040.25 FEET; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST 578.00 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE COUNTY DIRT ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD 3 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 22.00 FEET TO LANDS OF W.D. DAVIS; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 48 DEGREES 54 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 386.00 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEGIN THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY BENNIE MOORE ON JANUARY 20, 1973 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 155 AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CHERYL B. O’BARR
As Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from GEORGE A. THOMPSON JR. Grantor, to STATE BANK OF COCHRAN, Grantee, dated October 20, 1998 and recorded in Book 317, Pages 247-250 and extended on October 3, 2016 at Deed Book 823 page 238, Dodge County Deed Records, the said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Promissory Note, together with all other debts, extensions, renewals and future advances thereto, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, before the courthouse door in Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2020 the following described property, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 82 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE EASTMAN-FRIENDSHIP CHURCH PUBLIC ROAD THAT IS LOCATED NINE HUNDRED FIVE (905) FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE WITH THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FIFTY-FIVE (45) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF FIVE HUNDRED NINETEEN (519) FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FIFTY (50) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY (420) FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT LANDS OF GEORGE A. THOMPSON, SR; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID LANDS OF GEORGE A, THOMPSON, SR, ALONG A FENCE, AND IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FIVE (45) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF FIVE HUNDRED NINETEEN (519) FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FIFTY (50) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY (420) FEET TO AN IRON PIN WHICH WAS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING FIVE (5) ACRES, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JACK WARREN, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 26, 1965, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 264. SAID TRACT BEING THE SAME PROPERTY IDENTIFIED AS TRACT “F” CONVEYED TO GRANTOR HEREIN BY GEORGE A. THOMPSON, IR., AS EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF JACKIE B. THOMPSON, BY CORRECTIVE DEED OF EXECUTOR TO DEVISE RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 303, PAGES 78-82.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt and Note has been and is hereby declared due and payable in full because of default pursuant to the terms of said deed to secure debt and note. The indebtedness remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of applying proceeds thereof to the payment of the indebtedness secured by the Deed to Secure Debt, accrued interest, all expenses of the sale, and other sums secured by the Deed to Secure Debt, including attorney’s fees, and the remainder, if any, shall be applied as required by law.
Said property shall be sold as the property of GEORGE A. THOMPSON JR. subject to any and all outstanding mortgages, ad valorem taxes, street improvements, easements, or other restrictions of record, if any. The undersigned will execute a deed under power of sale to the purchaser as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt.
This 2nd day of September, 2020.
STATE BANK OF COCHRAN
Attorney in Fact For
GEORGE A. THOMPSON JR.
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 429
101 E. Cherry Street
Cochran, Georgia 31014
478-934-6352
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
JUDICIAL NOTICE
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 15-11-50(f) the Superior Court is seeking qualified candidates for the position of JUVENILE COURT JUDGE in the OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FOR BLECKLEY, DODGE, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, TELFAIR and WHEELER Counties. This will be a four year appointment by court order beginning on October 1, 2020 and ending on September 30, 2024.
Qualified applicants must be at least 30 years of age, a citizen of Georgia for three years, having practiced law for five years (seven is preferred) and be a member of the State Bar of Georgia in good standing. Travel throughout the Judicial Circuit and some limited state travel will be required.
Anyone expressing an interest in this position including all questions and comments should refer them to:
MR. BOB NADEKOW
DISTRICT COURT
ADMINISTRATOR
POST OFFICE DRAWER C
LYONS, GA 30436
Application packets may also be submitted via email to bnadekow@eighthdistrict.org. Only letters of interest, resumes, questions or comments received by September 15, 2020 will be considered. No phone calls, please.
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: JAMEA LIFE KODESH REDMON
Civil Action File No.
20V-8970
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that SURENE L. NELSON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 25th day of AUGUST 2020, praying for a change in the name of minor child: JAMEA LIFE KODESH REDMON to JAMEA LIFE JAMEA REDMON.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 25th day of AUGUST, 2020.
SURENE L. NELSON
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF IZORA BRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9334
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
RUGENA BRAY has petitioned for RUGENA BRAY to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of IZORA BRAY, deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before SEPTEMBER 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on SEPTEMBER 22, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARLEAN BATTLE, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9297
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
GWENDOLYN CARTER has petitioned for GWENDOLYN CARTER, to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of ARLEAN BATTLE deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before SEPTEMBER 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on SEPTEMBER 20, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9337
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: CONDRA W. ROBINSON has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, deceased, of said County.
The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 7, 2020.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
DELINQUENT TAXES
TO:
1.JERRY W. FORDHAM AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN ADMINISTRATORS AND HEIRS OF JERRY W. FORDHAM
2.CATHY F. HATCHER ESTATE AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN ADMINISTRATORS AND HEIRS OF CATHY F. HATCHER
3.GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
4.ALL RESIDENTS/OCCUPANTS/TENANTS
5.ALL PERSONS HAVING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN UPON THE BELOW DESCRIBED PROPERTY
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 279, 16TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, THEREOF MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS A PART OF LOT 7 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL FOR W. L. JESSUP JR. AS THE SAME IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 51, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, AND AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST SIDE OF A 30 FOOT ROAD SHOWN ON SAID PLAT WHICH IS 840 FEET SOUTH 26 DEGREES WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROAD WITH THE ORIGINAL NORTHEAST LINE OF LANE LOT 279, AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 240 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 26 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 180 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO MARO B. COLEMAN BY SCHLEY H. JESSUP ON JANUARY 12, 1960; THENCE NORTH 48 DEGREES WEST ALONG THE SAID SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT OF LAND A DISTANCE OF 240 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 190 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
DODGE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO.: 60A 45
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 25TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2020.
The tax deed for which this notice relates is dated AUGUST 6, 2019. Said tax deed is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879, Page 92.
This property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 pm on or before SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 or thirty (30) days after legal service of this Notice pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 48-4-45, whichever is later. To redeem, you must pay the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
BRUSHY CREEK
ENTERPRISES, LLC,
CHAD T. HARRISON AND MELISSA G. HARRISON
c/o BRITTON A. SMITH
WHELCHEL & MCQUIGG, LLC
504 Beachview Drive, Suite 3-D
St. Simons Island, Georgia
31522
912-638-1174
NOTICE TO BAR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
TO: BARRY BOSS AND CHRISTOPHER BOSS AS WELL AS ANY OTHER HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BOBBY E. BOSS AND THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY MELBA BOSS
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property to wit:
Map and Parcel 068/006H
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 217 AND 218 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING TRACT D CONSISTING OF 2.70 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2259, DATED SEPTEMBER 15, 2004, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 193, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
Will forever expire and be foreclosed and barred on or after October 7, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of August, 2019 and was recorded September 26, 2019 in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879 at page 91.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 7th day of October, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: 303 Main Street Post Office Box 4218, Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Please be governed accordingly.
s/ JOSEPH I. MARCHANT,
Attorney for BRAD POOLE
303 Main Street
PO Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
NOTICE TO BAR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
TO: ALL HEIRS OF THE ESTATES OF M. H. CONLEY, CHARLIE G. CONLEY, MICHYL CONLEY, AND LEROY A. CONLEY, SR. INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LEROY A. CONLEY, JR. AND MARY CONLEY WEIST
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property to wit:
Map and Parcel 011/033A
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 263, 14TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 33.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY THAT IS DESCRIBED IN A DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 66, PAGE 248, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Will forever expire and be foreclosed and barred on or after October 7, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of August, 2019 and was recorded September 26, 2019 in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879 at page 93.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 7th day of October, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: 303 Main Street Post Office Box 4218, Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Please be governed accordingly.
s/ JOSEPH I. MARCHANT,
Attorney for JOHN PAUL HORTON et al.
303 Main Street
PO Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
