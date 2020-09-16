Do you trust polls?

R.I.P.  Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Susan Gordy, friendly, hard-working owner of the Junior Varsity restaurant in Atlanta. Remember the Junior Varsity, Cheshire Bridge Rd. at Lindbergh? Susan would do blue collar counter work too.
Do you trust polls? U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R – Florida) has been elected statewide three times, three for three. He points out that each time he was picked to lose. The first time he won he was supposed to lose by 11 points. Senator Scott is a proponent of term limits, three terms for House members, two terms for Senators. He says politicians should not make lifetime careers in Congress. The issue helped him to defeat Bill Nelson, who had been in Congress since the 1970s. Democrats hate term limits.
The New York Slimes newsrag hasn’t endorsed a Republican for president since Eisenhower in 1956. Since then it has been all Democrats endorsed yet it calls itself “the paper of record” for the USA. I’ll take the New York Post (NYPost.com).
“NY AG Ignores BLM, Targets NRA Instead.”
Tiffany Layne on TheBlackSphere.net
Great site!
I check it regularly…mm
“Dems will never criticize their own voters.”
Tucker Carlson
The Kennedy name seems to have lost its magic in the political game lately.
“The Kennedys, like the Windsors, live far removed from the experiences of everyday people, and they habitually engage in vapid virtue-signaling at the expense of their countrymen.”
Matthew Richer on VDare.com  9-10-20
Bumper sticker of the day: Support Your Travel Agent – Leave Town.
Defunding Police = Abandoning America.
“President Trump was the final president in a generation to end a war than to start one.”
U.S. Senator Rand Paul
The Military Industrial Complex = endless wars and the Democrats support them. Unfortunately, many Republicans go along with this insanity.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R–Ohio) sums up the Democrat tyranny in large cities and Demo-controlled states: “They won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you go loot.”
The Democrat issues: income inequality, climate change, racism.
Do we have 57 or 58 states – which is it?
College-educated and those with a law degree voted heavily for Obama in 2012 even though they could look at his dismal record for four years, still guilt-driven perhaps? I know people with zero college and a law degree practicing law today. I call it the good old days when people could pay cheap tuition, pass rigorous examinations and do well for themselves financially. You pass the bar exam, you’re in. To me we should still have this option available. The people I refer to are generally conservative, working class adults.
AOC: amp lee Always Okays Communism, ESPN: Egotists Spewing Pathetic Nonsense – just one more very liberal network, UFO: Unbelievably Far Out, NFL: National Felon League, NASCAR now practices virtue-signaling gone wild, hard to figure what type of market they’re seeking. I would never buy a ticket to a NASCAR event. Maybe BLM should shake them down. Obviously NASCAR is easy to strong arm. IRS: the initials you never have to explain.
“Bigot – one who practices Sociology without a license.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com     
Pat Buchanan describes Joe Sobran as “Perhaps the finest columnist of our generation.” Joe had the best political one-liners I’ve seen. If he wasn’t the best, he was very close.
Marshall Miller
