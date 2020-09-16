Letter to the editor

The digital divide we have in the United States is undeniable. For years, this divide has existed between those who have access to reliable broadband internet--an unquestionable necessity in today’s modern world--and those who do not. For the nearly 39 percent of Americans who lack access to broadband, it’s not just a matter of affordability, but rather the availability.
Throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, when schools became digital institutions and thousands worked from the comfort and safety of their homes, this divide became even more apparent. How can children attend digital school without reliable access to the internet? How can employees work from home? The answer is they can’t; putting them at a significant disadvantage.
As a Georgian, I recognize the importance of rural broadband expansion. The issue is all too important for our state. I know that plenty of Georgians lack the basic necessity of reliable internet, and it’s necessary to at least afford them the option of having it.
Thankfully, we have a President who recognizes this, even stating in his State of the Union address that he seeks “to deliver new and important infrastructure investment, including investments in the cutting-edge industries of the future.” Further underscoring his commitment to establishing reliable internet in America’s most rural areas, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established the framework for the $20 billion “rural digital opportunity fund,” which will be used exclusively to fund improvements in broadband infrastructure in areas “that are entirely unserved by voice and broadband with download speeds of at least 25 mbps.” Thankfully, nearly 190,000 locations in our great state have been deemed eligible to benefit from these funds.
Just a few months ago, I joined many Georgia and Administration leaders to promote such efforts. In Claxton, Georgia ReConnect Program was expanded after two telecommunications companies received $5 million in federal aid. This aid will work to expand broadband service to over 1,200 homes in Evans and McIntosh counties. And it’s just the beginning.
Additionally, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue highlighted the necessity of broadband internet access in rural communities in his 2018 Rural Prosperity Task Force Report, Governor Brian Kemp, signed several pieces of legislation to jumpstart the efforts and Senator David Perdue, who recently joined a bipartisan group of legislators to create a bill that would enable broadband providers to provide free or discounted internet to families in need throughout the duration of the pandemic.
Thanks to the dedicated leadership of President Trump, Secretary Perdue, Governor Kemp, Senator Perdue and other Republican leaders, we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of rural internet access. Soon, our country will be able to begin meaningfully bridging the gap between those with reliable broadband internet access and those without, essentially bringing our state’s most rural areas into the 21st century.
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)