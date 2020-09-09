CLASSIFIEDS

120
LAND FOR SALE
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN NORTHLAKES SUBDIVISION. Lot 4 consists of 1.09 acres. Asking $14,000.00. Call 912-677-3333 or email rdiggs478@gmail.com
200
HOMES FOR RENT
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE with one bath located 607 Cary Circle in Eastman. $450.00 per month. Also, two bedroom house in Milan that needs work. For more information about the homes please call 478-689-6897.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
700
FOR SALE
DOUBLE BED household items, ladies clothes, shoes, albums - country, gospel and other. Call for more information 478-374-6038.
730
WANTED
WANTED: Two older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
WANTED: FREE Ducks and Chickens. Would like to give them a good home. They will be well taken care of. Call 478-689-4218.
WANTED: SOMEONE TO FIX HAMMOND ORGAN. Keyboard is not working. Call 478-934-2420.
WANTED: CEMENT MIXER in good condition. Call 478-374-4904.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
810
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
