Lady Indian Jr. Varsity softball team coasts past Wheeler
By Russ Ragan
The Dodge High School Lady Indians junior varsity softball team played the only game of the week as they hosted Wheeler County last Wednesday. Dodge got off to a quick start with a six run first and they coasted to a 12-0 win.
Jessica Joiner got the start on the mound for Dodge. She stranded a pair of runners in the first with a pair of strikeouts. Ava Maxwell and Dylana Barton walked to lead off the Dodge first. Joiner helped herself by bunting the runners to second and third. Reagan Graham singled to right scoring Maxwell and Barton to give Dodge a 2-0 lead. Graham, Med Lewis, Mavah Flowers and Javey Hickman would score runs as Dodge grabbed a 6-0 lead.
Joiner would lead off the second with a double and would come home on a single by Meg Lewis for a 7-0 lead. Joiner coasted on the mound through the fourth with four strikeouts.
Dodge would finish things off in the home half of the fourth. Maxwell would lead off with a single and she would score on a double by Barton for an 8-0 lead.
A double by Joiner would score for a 9-0 lead. An error would score Joiner for a 10-0 lead. Flowers would wrap things up with a single that would score Carson Ethridge and Meg Lewis for the 12-0 final.