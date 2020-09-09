OBITUARIES

DALLAS THOMAS ROGERS, JR.
Langdale, Inc. Retired Employee
Dallas Thomas Rogers, age 77, of Eastman, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Reverend Arnold Rye officiating.
PATRICIA FLOYD
Homemaker
Patricia Floyd, age 50, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at DuBois Baptist Church in Dodge County.
RALPH CLARK CHEEK
U.S. Army Veteran
Ralph Clark Cheek, age 69, of Roddy, died Thursday, September 3, 2020.
At his request, no service will be held.
