Rules set for home football

Wednesday, September 9. 2020
Dodge County High School (DCHS) football will require /recommend the following for home football games:

Masks will be highly recommended for all spectators.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged and will be monitored.

All attendees of games will self-monitor with fever, symptoms, exposure, etc. Signs noting this will be posted at all entrances.

Tickets sales for games will be at 60% capacity. Football players, cheerleaders and band members will be offered four (4) tickets first (around 600 tickets total).

Visiting teams will be offered 500 tickets. If these tickets are not taken, they will go into general public ticketing. Season ticket holders will have their seats reserved upon purchase of season ticket seats. This leaves 1500 tickets available for the general public.

Quint Bush (PA announcer) will be reminding the crowd or attendees repeatedly and often of mask mandate, social distancing, etc.

No visiting bands will attend home football games at (DCHS).

No fans, attendees, or anyone besides football players and coaching staff will be allowed on the field before, during or after game.

Players, cheerleaders, band members, staff football workers and band concession workers will all undergo temperature checks before the game.

Any child under 15 must be accompanied by an adult (unless a DCHS student).

All football players and coaching staff will have face coverings that they will be utilizing when not in competitive play.

Cheerleading
at home games

At football games during the 2020 season, the DCHS cheerleaders will be cheering on the sidelines of the football field. Each cheerleader has an assigned mask with her initials on it. The cheerleaders will be socially distanced on the field and will be wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible. The girls will remain on the field during halftime in order to avoid gathering in a crowd. The girls will take breaks in small groups at assigned times during the game.   

Marching Band
at Home Games

Band students will be attending home football games as normal with a few precautionary measures. 

They will be wearing masks issued to them as part of their uniform to be worn at all times. The only exception is when wind players need to pull it down to play their instruments and then it is immediately pulled back up.

The band will utilize the first two sections closest to the home concession stand to allow for six (6) feet of distance between members and sitting every other row. This section will be roped off ahead of time and adjusted as needed. 

Any band staff member, approved by the band director, will be prescreened with a temperature check before working. These are the only adults allowed on the field with the band. They must wear masks at all times.

Student breaks will be staggered throughout the game and students are only permitted to go to the restroom or the concession stand, utilizing the “band only” concession window. Band staff will assist with monitoring these breaks.

The concession stand will be fully operational with a few precautionary measures.

All workers will be prescreened with a temperature check by the concession manager. 

All workers will wear masks and gloves at all times. 

Persons handling cash will not handle any food items to prevent cross contamination. 

Fans in line will have to maintain six (6) feet of distance, maintained by markers on the ground and enforced by DCHS administrators and law enforcement that monitor that area.

All condiments will be prepackaged and handed to the fan by a concession worker. There will be no open containers for fans to grab from.

Concession stands are following all local food and health department guidelines, as well as any set forth by Dena Barrows and Georgia High School Association.
