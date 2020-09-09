Dodge County High School (DCHS) football will require /recommend the following for home football games:
Masks will be highly recommended for all spectators.
Social distancing is strongly encouraged and will be monitored.
All attendees of games will self-monitor with fever, symptoms, exposure, etc. Signs noting this will be posted at all entrances.
Tickets sales for games will be at 60% capacity. Football players, cheerleaders and band members will be offered four (4) tickets first (around 600 tickets total).
Visiting teams will be offered 500 tickets. If these tickets are not taken, they will go into general public ticketing. Season ticket holders will have their seats reserved upon purchase of season ticket seats. This leaves 1500 tickets available for the general public.
Quint Bush (PA announcer) will be reminding the crowd or attendees repeatedly and often of mask mandate, social distancing, etc.
No visiting bands will attend home football games at (DCHS).
No fans, attendees, or anyone besides football players and coaching staff will be allowed on the field before, during or after game.
Players, cheerleaders, band members, staff football workers and band concession workers will all undergo temperature checks before the game.
Any child under 15 must be accompanied by an adult (unless a DCHS student).
All football players and coaching staff will have face coverings that they will be utilizing when not in competitive play.
Cheerleading
at home games
At football games during the 2020 season, the DCHS cheerleaders will be cheering on the sidelines of the football field. Each cheerleader has an assigned mask with her initials on it. The cheerleaders will be socially distanced on the field and will be wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible. The girls will remain on the field during halftime in order to avoid gathering in a crowd. The girls will take breaks in small groups at assigned times during the game.
Rules set for home football
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)