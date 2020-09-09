Don’t forget, “Kamala” in Finnish is defined as terrible, horrible, awful.
Maybe we should remember about creepy Basement Joe that he served as vice plagiarist of the USA for eight years. He has been living off your tax dollars for fifty years or so while producing no tangible result.
“Adam Schiff is always trying to catch up with his eyeballs.”
Greg Gutfeld on Fox News 4-19-20
All 22 Democrats running for president promised to repeal the Trump tax cuts. They can’t stand prosperity. Democrats hate border control, tax cuts, term limits, oil drilling and conservatism: The Big Five.
Dennis Prager has visited 130 countries and he says The Phillippines are in the top for friendly people – in that country and Phillippinos in America.
VDare.com writer Peter Brimelow makes a good point as usual when he says mainstream media readers “are notoriously incurious.” Peter Brimelow and VDare.com are always a good read.
One day before the 2016 election, polls claimed Hillary Clinton had a 90 percent chance of winning.
“Trump knows the base better than anyone else in the party and he knows how to win an election. The America First message of his address is the platform for victory – he just needs to remember that, and his immigration moratorium, to make it unassailable.”
Washington Watcher II on VDare.com 8-30-20
Vice President Mike Pence is right. He says Donald Trump is the last line of defense against the radical left.
“Getting older is no problem. You just have to live long enough.”
Comedian Groucho Marx
“If you reject a political claim made in the name of any category of people, you can expect to be accused of hating all people in that category.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize: DonJr.com , SlaveNorth.com, CanadaFreePress.com, RightJournalism.com, ExploreGeorgia.com, LostParks.com, FloridaPolitics.com, TSowell.com, SidneyPowell.com, AnnCoulter.com, AIM.orgMarthaZoller.com, WalterEWilliams.com, TheBlackSphere.net, TheoSpark.net, NewsBusters.org, MRC.org, JodiMillerComedy.com, DailyKenn.com, VDare.com, WFLAOrlando.com, HowieCarrShow.com, CumbresToltec.com, WND.com, Townhall.com, LewRockwell.com, PaulCraigRoberts.org, Politichicks.com, DeSmogBlog.com, HotAir.com, SarahPalin.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, Whatfinger.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, JewishWorldReview.com, Nikitas3.com, HankJr.com, CNSnews.com, Newsmax.com, Downtrend.com, JuanitaBroddrick.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, AMAC.us, 1stock1.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, KelliWard.com.
Hard to believe, even from him: Jeff Flake, fakey Flake, former U.S. Senator, says Basement Biden is “more conservative” than Donald Trump. Dr. Kelli Ward ran against both Flake and John McCain in Republican primaries and she lost both races. She would’ve been a fine Senator, far better than McCain or Flake. She is now Arizona’s state Republican Party chairman. She was endorsed by Dr. Ron Paul, also. This is where you have a choice – primaries. Primaries always have lower turnouts than general elections. It’s crazy but it’s hard to get women voters to vote for conservative females. Tennessee in 2016 was a pleasant exception to that rule as Marsha Blackburn, a good one, won big in the U.S. Senate race.
Kamala Harris has a voting record to the left of Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist. Big media claims she is a “moderate.” One rating system says she is #1, the most liberal U.S. Senator.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP 2020 Make Liberals Cry Again.
Sept. 1, 1983 – the Russian shootdown of the Korean Airliner KAL007 has been sent down the memory hole by big media, barely mentioned each Sept. 1, which is today as this is written, 9-1-20. It doesn’t seem 37 years ago. They murdered 269 people and got away with it.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcst.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
