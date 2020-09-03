Lady Indians roll past Washington and Jasper
By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians softball team began region play this past week with games against Washington County and Jasper County. Dodge rolled over Washington 10-2. Dodge won a tough road game in a 4-3 win over Jasper County. The Lady Indians, now 8-2 on the year, are currently ranked number two in the state AA polls in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
It took the Lady Indians a little while to get going against Washington County. They trailed 2-0 going to the better of the first. Logan White got Dodge on the board with a single to right that scored Ava Maxwell who doubled to left center to lead off the inning.
Linzy Bowen then got things under control on the mound. She had four strike outs over the next two innings. Dodge got even in the bottom of the third as White hit a long homer deep over the centerfield fence for a 2-2 game. It was her fifth homer of the year.
Bowen had an easy fourth and then came the Dodge bats. Gracie Lewis got a triple to right with one out and she would score on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead. The Lady Indians added to the lead as Brooke Perdue singled home Kyla Howell and Ava Maxwell for a 5-2 lead.
Dodge played long ball to add to the lead in the fifth. Catcher Ava Roland hit a deep drive over the left center field fence for her second homer of the year and a 6-2 Dodge lead going to the sixth. Bowen had an easy sixth with a pair of strikeouts in the game.
Makiyah Roberson pushed the Dodge County lead to 7-2 as she singled home Maxwell. The freshman lead off batter scored three runs in the game. Gracie Lewis would end the game as she would single home Roberson and Dylana Barton for the 10-2 final.
Dodge hit the road last Thursday to play region newcomer Jasper County.
The Lady Indians would get the scoring underway in the second. Ava Roland would reach on an error and Dylana Barton would single to lead off the inning. Both Carson Ethridge who ran for Roland and Barton would score on wild pitches and Dodge would take a 2-0 lead. Gracie Lewis would walk and score on a ground out by Jessica Joiner for a 3-0 Dodge lead.
Brooke Perdue would double to lead off the third and score on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead. Yes, Dodge scored three runs on wild pitches in the game.
Brooke Perdue got the start on the mound for Dodge. The lead remained 4-0 going to the bottom of the fifth. Jasper had four hits, including three infield flies, to get three runs and cut the Dodge lead to 4-3. Perdue would be strong and retire the final six batters in order. She had six strikeouts in the game.