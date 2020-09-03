Obituaries

JIMMY LEE MULLIS
Unites States Army Veteran
Jimmy Lee Mullis, age 73, of Hawkinsville, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Houston County Medical Center in Warner Robins.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
JAMIE DEE DIXON
Cochran Native
Jamie Dee Dixon, age 54 of Suches, formerly of Cochran, died Thursday August 27, 2020.
A memorial service will be held September 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Helton officiating, following the Sunday morning service.
DANIEL L. KOCH
Self-employed
Contractor
Daniel L. Koch, age 52, of Chester, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
KARY BENTON “RICKY” SHUMATE, JR.
Robins Air Force Base Employee
Kary Benton Shumate, Jr., a six-year liver transplant survivor, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Warner Robins.
SUSIE ARLENE BURNAM OXLEY
Susie Arlene Burnham Oxley, age 78, of Eastman, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Mike Grenade officiating. Interment followed in Bowers Cemetery.
KAYTLYN BROOKE JONES
Nursing Student
Kaytlyn Brooke Jones, age 19, of Eastman, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Jones Family Cemetery with Apostle Dell Young and Rev. Sidney McCloud officiating.
EVELYN MURRAY
Nurse
Evelyn Murray, age 63, died Monday, August 24, 2020.
A celebration of life was held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
CYNTHIA PICKETT JOHNSON
Eastman Native
Cynthia Pickett Johnson, age 91, a native of Eastman, died Friday, August 21, 2020.
Graveside services were held Friday, August 28, 2020 in Rozier Cemetery with Reverend Georgia Fluellen officiating.
BRENDA KAY DAVIS
Retired Educator
Brenda Kay Davis, age 65, formerly of Eastman died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
WILLIE B BROWN, SR.
Eastman Native
Willie B. Brown, Sr., died Sunday, August, 16, 2020.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mt. Annis Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Sammy Young officiating.
LORETTA “PUMPKIN” DURHAM
Shorter’s Chapel AME Church Member
Loretta “Pumpkin” Durham, age 64, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Eastman City Cemetery with Pastor Prince Dawson officiating.
