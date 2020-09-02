Football to begin Saturday

Dodge County plans to open its football season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday September 5th in Lyons versus the Toombs County Bulldogs at Booster Stadium or “The Pit”, as it is affectionately known by Toombs County fans.

The 55 year old stadium underwent a significant remodel in 2019 adding artificial turf and expanding seating capacity. As a result, I understand there will be plenty of room for as many Dodge County fans as are able to make the trip. Fans are encouraged to social distance and wear masks, but from what I understand, masks will not be required for entry.

Toombs finished 8-3 last season and made it to the second round of the state playoffs before losing to a strong Rabun County team. The Bulldogs return a solid group of seniors including preseason Georgia All State Kicker Julian Marin-Vital and preseasonGeorgia All State Kick Returner Chandler Lynn who will be all over the field.

Toombs runs a spread offense, which they can run and throw from, and something tells me this may be a high scoring game. Dodge leads the series with Toombs having won 9 out of 12 games.

The first meeting occurred in 1998 when Coach John Marshall Peacock elected to go for two points after a late touchdown giving Dodge a 15-14 victory at the Pit snapping a 19 game home winning streak for Toombs. Most recently in 2015, Coach Rex Hodges led the Indians to a 51-13 victory on the night that Toombs celebrated the Pit turning 50 years old. It was a Homecoming of sorts for Hodges who was the head coach at Toombs from 1989-1991. Let us hope Coach Ken Cofer can have the same success in his first trip to the Pit on Saturday.

I failed to mention Dodge’s special teams in last week’s preview. Seniors Mikhail Carr, Daylon Gordon and Tyrese Johnson have all taken kicks back for touchdowns during their careers. Watch out for Keldrick Beck here also.

Senior Mason Mangham and Junior Gabe Thompson are competing for placekicking and punting duties this fall. Both shared kicking duties last year. They will try to replace Timmy Johnson who was the 2019 Region 3AA Special Teams Player of the Year at punter. On that note, Timmy, along with former Indian Jayleen Lemon and his brother Shaun Lemon, are recovering from serious injuries suffered in an automobile accident last week. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. See you at the Pit!
