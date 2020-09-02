Dodge County plans to open its football season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday September 5th in Lyons versus the Toombs County Bulldogs at Booster Stadium or “The Pit”, as it is affectionately known by Toombs County fans.
The 55 year old stadium underwent a significant remodel in 2019 adding artificial turf and expanding seating capacity. As a result, I understand there will be plenty of room for as many Dodge County fans as are able to make the trip. Fans are encouraged to social distance and wear masks, but from what I understand, masks will not be required for entry.
Toombs finished 8-3 last season and made it to the second round of the state playoffs before losing to a strong Rabun County team. The Bulldogs return a solid group of seniors including preseason Georgia All State Kicker Julian Marin-Vital and preseasonGeorgia All State Kick Returner Chandler Lynn who will be all over the field.
Toombs runs a spread offense, which they can run and throw from, and something tells me this may be a high scoring game. Dodge leads the series with Toombs having won 9 out of 12 games.
Football to begin Saturday
