Joe Biden seems to have the same reflexes as Russia collusion hoaxer Robert Mueller. Both lost their fastball a few years back.
I always figured Slow Joe should’ve picked a kinder, gentler running mate such as Maxine Waters. Mild mannered Maxine could’ve brought us all together with her pleasant demeanor.
Speaking of a kinder, gentler politician, “Walls work and walls save lives.”
Donald Trump
“To be impeached a president has to break a law. And currently there are no laws against making liberals cry.”
TheoSpark.net 7-4-2018
The working class and political class are divided by mass illegal immigration.
The Left always has a victim group. Illegal aliens are one such group – feel the pain of these lawbreakers and excuse the criminal element they add to the USA.
Have you noticed – only the very poor or very wealthy believe in socialism.
For the virus to have exponential growth it would have to grow by 2, 4, 8, 16, 32 etc. – what we have is nowhere near exponential growth, points out Dennis Prager.
“The Constitution was expressly designed to make it difficult to do what our military does all the time – fight wars around the globe – and easy to do what our military never does – defend our own country.”
Ann Coulter 2-6-19 on VDare.com
Donald Trump has great political instincts and took a quick path to the top.
“My job is what millions of people do for recreation. How can you not like that?”
Professional golfer Paula Creamer
B.H. Obama told an overseas crowd on May 31, 2019 that U.S. law allowed “Americans or anybody to buy any weapon, anytime including machine guns,” a completely untrue statement by Obama. There are plenty of restrictions in place. “Then again, it’s not like Obama is known for telling the truth, or understanding anything about guns.”
MRCtv.org writer Brittany M. Hughes
Random thoughts
