Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, more utter complete non-sense in America over professional sports athletes showing their classlessness, self-centered selfishness of boorish behavior by these idiots wanting to tell their bosses and fans, I choose this week to be a social justice warrior as oppose what I get paid to do. Case in point: Media sources says that “protest put halt to playoff-Milwaukee led boycott leaves fate of bubble-protected season in peril, along with Major League Baseball”.
So, let me get this straight, pro athletes refuse to play games on Wednesday in protest of a police officer shooting a black man, who by the way, was a wanted felon and considered armed and dangerous. This criminal had active felony warrants, refused to obey police commands, ran from the officers, and reached into his car in a threatening manner to reach for a weapon. Was the shooting justified? I don’t know, neither do you, nor do these pompous ass egocentric, sports athletes that make mega bucks to play a child’s game as well. Big question, what did they accomplish?
Did they contact organizations working on police initiatives? Nor did these millionaires make donations to low-income areas? Did they contact their government representatives to offer support and suggestion on legislation intended to assist those in need?
Or, did they just sit back and watch Netflix like everybody else since they had the night off. If you are going to walk off your job, then use that time to try and make a difference. To us poor everyday schlubs. It just looks like a reason to take the day off.
If you pseudo celebrity jocks think you can make difference in rubbing off your conceited vain narcissism in winning support from me and millions of others, you failed big time. I can remember when professional athletes really cared about he game of baseball, I should know, I was the bat-boy for the National League 1961 champion Cincinnati Reds. You bearded gold tooth, morons that wear that proud MLB uniform couldn’t carry that 50’s, 60’s, 70’s era player’s jock strap, or make a pimple on his buttocks.
And you fans who support these knuckle dragging Cro- Magnon man in intelligence are just as complicit, you’re no better!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F Ret
Letter to the editor
