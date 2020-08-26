CLASSIFIEDS

120
LAND FOR SALE
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN NORTHLAKES SUBDIVISION. Lot 4 consists of 1.09 acres. Asking $14,000.00. Call 912-677-3333 or email rdiggs478@gmail.com
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
FOR SALE
OVER 800 ALBUMS with record player, $400.00; over 300 DVDs with player, $150.00; over 100 cassettes, $40.00; over 150 VHS tapes, $60.00. None sold separate. NO TEST. CALL 478-231-0606.
WANTED
WANTED: Two older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Call 478-231-6038 for more information.
