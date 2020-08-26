1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
GPN 06
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
An application for a certificate of amendment of its articles of incorporation has been made by BANK OF EASTMAN by filing such application with the Department of Banking and Finance in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 1 of Title 7 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, known as the “Financial Institutions Code of Georgia.” The purpose of said articles of amendment is to change the name of BANK OF EASTMAN to MAGNOLIA STATE BANK.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of JIMMY A. YAWN, Estate number P-20-9325, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, 643 PEARL BATES RD. EASTMAN, GA 31023, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 4th day of August, 2020.
SARAH RIEDEL
5607 ANSON AVE
EASTMAN, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of VICKIE W. JOHNSON, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.:P-20-9306
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Vickie W. Johnson are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of August, 2020.
PATRICIA STAPLES,
Executor of the
Estate of VICKIE W.
JOHNSON, Deceased
1414 W Highway 280
Milan, GA 31060
1008
DIVORCES
Gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
JESSICA HELTON, Plaintiff
vs
WILLIAM HELTON, IV,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 20V-8902
NOTICE OF SUMMONS –
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: WILLIAM HELTON, IV, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on MAY 18, 2020, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on JULY 23,2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon JESSICA HELTON plaintiff, whose address is 355 CLAXTON ROAD, HAZLEHURST, GEORGIA 31539, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 23rd day of JULY, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
GPN 10
CITATION
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
B.A.
DOB: 02/01/2014
SEX: Female
FILE# 13944276
CASE# 83-2020J-16
B.R.
DOB: 04/01/2012
SEX: Male
FILE# 13944277
CASE# 83-2020J-13
Child Under 18 Years of Age
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, LEE POWELL, FATHER OF ANNABELLE
BALDERSTON AND JAMES BRYAN, FATHER OF RAYLAN BALDERSTON,
UNKNOWN ADDRESS, and anyone claiming to have a parental interest in the minor child named above. The mother of said child is JESSICA BALDERSTON.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the above styled action seeking Dependency and Termination of Parental Rights of the named child was filed against you in said Court on the 6th day of AUGUST, 2020, and that by reason of an Order for Service by
Publication entered by the Court on the 6th day of AUGUST, 2020;
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED AND REQUIRED to appear before the Juvenile Court of Johnson County, Georgia, in Wrightsville, Georgia, on the 1st day of OCTOBER, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. The hearing is for the purpose of termination of parental rights. The notice shall advise the putative/biological father who is not the legal father that he loses all rights to the child named in a petition pursuant to this article and will not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights to the child unless, within 30 days of receipt of such notice, he files:
1. A petition to legitimate such child; and
2. Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the court in which the action under this Code section is pending.
The court may enter an order terminating all the parental rights of a putative/biological father, including any right to object thereafter to such proceedings:
1. Who fails to file a timely petition to legitimate the child named in a petition brought pursuant to this article and notice in accordance with subsection (c) of this Code section;
2. Whose petition to legitimate is subsequently dismissed for failure to prosecute; or
3. Whose petition to legitimate does not result in a court order finding that he is the legal father of the child named in a petition brought pursuant to this article.
WITNESS, Clerk of said Court, this 10th day of August, 2020.
PATRICIA GLOVER
JUVENILE CLERK
Johnson County Juvenile Court
Dublin Judicial Circuit
(Continued from Page 8)
Presented by:
CHARLES C. BUTLER,
Attorney for
JOHNSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN SERVICES
P.O. Drawer 4430
Dublin, GA 31040-4430
State Bar No. 099517
GPN 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
ISAIAH MWANG (M) YOB: 2015
EZRA MWANGI (M), YOB 2012
ELIJAH BROWN (M), YOB 2003
ESTATE NO. 2020-TG-0155
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF E.B. and SAMUEL MWANGI, Father of I.M and E.M.
The above styled PETITION FOR PERMANENT LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of Minor was filed by NORMAN LOVING and JOANN LOVING on August 13, 2020. You are required to file with the clerk of the PROBATE COURT, and to serve upon Petitioners’ attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, 5607 ANSON AVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
This 21st day of August, 2020
SARAH RIEDEL
Banks and Riedel, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioners
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE
GEORGIA,
DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of a power of sale contained in that certain Security Deed from JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP to COLONY BANK, dated July 12, 2019, and recorded in Deed Book 875, Page 425, et seq., Dodge County Deed Records, aforesaid records, said Security Deed having originally been given to secure that certain Promissory in the original principal amount of NINETY TWO THOUSAND EIGHTY FOUR and 10/100 DOLLARS ($92,084.10) of even date therewith, as well as all extensions, renewals and modifications thereof, together with any and all other indebtedness, of any type or description, then or thereafter owing by JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP to COLONY BANK, there will be sold by the undersigned, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, before the courthouse door at Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2020, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE EAST CORNER OF LAND LOT NO. 282 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 57.27 ACRES, MORE OR LESS; SAID TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE FORM OF A TRIANGLE FORMED BY A STRAIGHT LINE, DRAWN FROM THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT LOCATED 560 YARDS FROM THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT; SAID LANDS LYING BETWEEN SAID LINE AND THE NORTHEAST LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST LINE LYING BETWEEN THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT AND SAID DIAGONAL LINE AND BEING THE SAME LAND AS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM I. S. WEEKS TO G. P. LOWERY WHICH WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 66, PAGES 207-208, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM G. P. LOWERY TO MRS. SALLIE MAE YAWN DATED FEBRUARY 1, 1955, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 73, PAGE 477, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE, COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
SUBJECT ALSO TO THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THAT CERTAIN APPLICATION FOR CURRENT USE ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURAL PROPERTY FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 678 AT PAGES 304-305 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY.
The indebtedness secured by the aforementioned Security Deed has been and is hereby declared immediately due and payable in full because of the failure of JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP to maintain payments upon said indebtedness owing to the COLONY BANK, in accordance with its terms. Said indebtedness remaining in default, this sale shall be made for the purpose of paying such indebtedness, as well as all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The above-described property will be sold as the property of JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP and will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning and subdivision ordinances and/or regulations; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or an inspection of the property; all real property ad valorem taxes or assessments, which may constitute liens upon said property; all liens which, under applicable law, would take priority over the Security Deed described above; and all easements, restrictions, rights-of-way, security deeds or other encumbrances of record which have priority over the referenced Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party presently in possession of said property is JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP and/or a tenant or tenants.
Please be further advised that the entity which has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note, Security Deed, and related documents, is:
COLONY BANK
206 N Church Street
Thomaston, Georgia 30286
Tel: 706-647-6601
ATTN: Jeffery Alton
Please note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of such loan.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COLONY BANK,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP
MOORE, CLARKE, DuVALL & RODGERS, P.C.
D. BRADLEY FOLSOM
Attorneys for
COLONY BANK
Post Office Box 4540
Valdosta, Georgia 31604-4540
229-245-7823
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JOEY PAYNE SR. to COLONY BANK dated September 25, 2000 and recorded in Deed Book 361, Page 163, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of FIFTY TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY NINE DOLLARS AND 96/100 ($52,549.96) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on TUESDAY, 09/01/2020 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 263 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, IN AUGUST, 1979, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 203 AND WHICH SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN, CONTAINING 0.97 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE NORTH 47 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 246.8 FEET; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 17 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 164.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 47 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 320.3 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE AND AN IRON PIN; AND THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 148.3 FEET TO THE SOUTH CORNER OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys’ fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JOEY PAYNE SR. or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Colony Bank, P.O. Box 1186
Thomaston, Georgia 30286 or call 706-647-6601, ext 3301. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require Colony Bank to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 27th day of July, 2020.
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
JOEY PAYNE SR.
WOLFSON & OSMUS LLC
Attorneys at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
229-257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
1015
NAME CHANGE
GPN 15
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of CITIZENS CORPORATION to GREAT OAKS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 5101 5th AVENUE; EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
In Re: Estate of JUDY STEELE MILNER, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9301
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JUDY STEELE MILNER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to them.
This the 29th day of July, 2020.
BLAKE EDWARD MILNER,
Administrator, C. T. A. of the Estate of
JUDY STEELE MILNER,
Deceased
BLAKE EDWARD MILNER
610 Bell Line Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of WRIGHT T. HARRELL, SR., Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9326
All creditors of the Estate of WRIGHT T. HARRELL, SR. are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of August, 2020.
JERRY S. HARRELL,
Executor of the Estate of
WRIGHT T. HARRELL, SR., Deceased
JERRY S. HARRELL
P.O. Box 264
Rhine, GA 31077
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RONALD KEITH HUTTO, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9323
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN;
BARBARA HUTTO has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of RONALD KEITH HUTTO deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before SEPTEMBER 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O Box 514
Eastman, Ga. 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF IZORA BRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9334
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
RUGENA BRAY has petitioned for RUGENA BRAY to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of IZORA BRAY, deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before SEPTEMBER 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on SEPTEMBER 22, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARLEAN BATTLE, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9297
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
GWENDOLYN CARTER has petitioned for GWENDOLYN CARTER, to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of ARLEAN BATTLE deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before SEPTEMBER 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on SEPTEMBER 20, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
Gpn 20
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
TO: 1) BETTY L. HART SMITH, 2) UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF BETTY L. HART SMITH, 3) REGIONS BANK (INC.) ALABAMA, 4) DODGE COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER, 5) TENANT/RESIDENT/OCCUPANT, AND 6) ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY KNOWN AS 6194 FRED BOHANNON RD., EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the described property as 6194 FRED BOHANNON RD., EASTMAN, GEORGIA
31023, (TAX PARCEL 048C 096), as follows, to wit:
MAP AND PARCEL # 48C 96
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 294, 16TH
DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 2.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS
SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 48, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY THAT WAS CONVEYED TO
BETTY L. HART SMITH BY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 226, PAGE 368, AFORESAID
RECORDS.
Will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 16th day of OCTOBER, 2020, or 30
days from service of notice.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of August 2019 and is recorded in the
office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879, Page 101.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 16th day of October, 2020, or 30 days from
service of notice, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at
the following address: DAVID A. BASIL, LLC, 301 BRADLEY STREET, SUITE B-7,
CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, 30117.
Please be governed accordingly.
Gpn 20
TO:
1.JERRY W. FORDHAM AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN ADMINISTRATORS AND HEIRS OF JERRY W. FORDHAM
2.CATHY F. HATCHER ESTATE AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN ADMINISTRATORS AND HEIRS OF CATHY F. HATCHER
3.GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
4.ALL RESIDENTS/OCCUPANTS/TENANTS
5.ALL PERSONS HAVING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN UPON THE BELOW DESCRIBED PROPERTY
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 279, 16TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, THEREOF MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS A PART OF LOT 7 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL FOR W. L. JESSUP JR. AS THE SAME IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 51, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, AND AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST SIDE OF A 30 FOOT ROAD SHOWN ON SAID PLAT WHICH IS 840 FEET SOUTH 26 DEGREES WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROAD WITH THE ORIGINAL NORTHEAST LINE OF LANE LOT 279, AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 240 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 26 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 180 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO MARO B. COLEMAN BY SCHLEY H. JESSUP ON JANUARY 12, 1960; THENCE NORTH 48 DEGREES WEST ALONG THE SAID SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT OF LAND A DISTANCE OF 240 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 190 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
DODGE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO.: 60A 45
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 25TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2020.
The tax deed for which this notice relates is dated AUGUST 6, 2019. Said tax deed is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879, Page 92.
This property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 pm on or before SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 or thirty (30) days after legal service of this Notice pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 48-4-45, whichever is later. To redeem, you must pay the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
BRUSHY CREEK
ENTERPRISES, LLC,
CHAD T. HARRISON AND MELISSA G. HARRISON
c/o BRITTON A. SMITH
WHELCHEL & MCQUIGG, LLC
504 Beachview Drive, Suite 3-D
St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522
912-638-1174