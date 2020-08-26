OBITUARIES

RICHARD ALLEN DUNLAP
Pruett Air Conditioning
HVAC Specialist
Richard Allen “Midget” Dunlap, age 57, of Eastman, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
BETTY EUGENIA LOWERY LEONARD
Entrepreneur
Betty Eugenia Lowery Leonard, age 92, of Eastman, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Len Kight officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
MARTHA ANN “MOTT” PRITCHETT
Dodge County Native
Martha Ann “Mott” Pritchett, age 60, of Cochran, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.
Graveside memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Zebulon Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Adam Martin officiated.
AARON H. BABB
Retired Air Force
Veteran
Aaron H. Babb, 86, of Eastman, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation was held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at New Vision Ministries in Hawkinsville.
A family service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at New Vision Ministries in Hawkinsville, with Reverend Jeff Thomas, Chris Poole and James Reaser officiating. A public burial was held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Bowers Cemetery.
DAVID WILLIAM “D.J.” SHEFFIELD, JR.
Stanley Steamers
Employee
David William “D.J. Sheffield, Jr., age 29, of Columbus, formerly of Eastman, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Liberty Baptist Church, with Rev. Ronnie Jones and Mrs. Theris Smith- Mullis officiating.
Mattie Lou Fountain Rogers
Dexter Pants Factory Retired Employee
Mattie Lou Fountain Rogers, age 89, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side.
Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Rogers Family Cemetery in Yonker.
