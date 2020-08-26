George Will, famous for his wrong predictions, now claims he’s an independent, no longer a Republican (was he ever one?). Will claims on 6-3-20 in an MSNBC appearance that Donald Trump will lose in November 2020 and that voters will forget him “fairly fast.” This will be another faulty call by Will, who has been hanging around the polluted air of D.C. and the Washington P- - - too long. George Will and the P- - - deserve each other. Why does he bother with MSNBC – maybe he will go to work there.
Don’t forget – H. Clinton had a 93 percent chance to win the White House in 1996, the “experts” said.
Retired Marine “Mad Dog” Mattis is attacking his former boss President Trump as a “divider of people.” Maybe Mattis is auditioning for a job at MSNBC. Mattis likes perpetual foreign adventurism and Trump doesn’t. Neither do many of us.
Bumper sticker of the day: Make Theology Great Again.
Why aren’t media folks and other citizens all outraged at attacks on police officers, also violence generally and looting of stores. Ignoring the problem will not make it go away.
In less than two years universities, businesses and trade groups paid almost $22 million to Hillary Clinton in speaking fees, says the site Investors.com on 4-18-16. What did they expect in return for their generous financial support? They were sure Ms. Clinton would win the presidency and wanted to be on her list of favorites, of course.
Illegal immigrants still overflow U.S. hospital emergency rooms. Just being here is a crime for illegal invaders, who are treated as pre-Democrat royalty by Sleepy Joe’s party. No Democrat favors border control. No borders, no USA.
A perpetual grievance culture exists on college campuses.
Remember Obama saying he’s visited 57 states with one to go? What if Dan Quayle or any Republican had said that? You’d never hear the end of it. Obama always got a pass from his media pals.
Why are so many rich people liberals? Nikitas3.com explains in a column still good today, written on January 7, 2012. Nikitas3.com is a no-frills website with good commentary. It’s still there on his site. Most of his writings never go out of date.
Was he ever one?
