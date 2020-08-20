CLASSIFIEDS

120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
FOR SALE
40’ SHIPPING CONTAINER. Asking $1,500.00. Call 229-860-0549.
PETS
Use HAPPY JACK® KENNEL DIP to control fleas, ticks, mange, stable flies and mosquitoes where they breed. CHAS MAR HOME & GARDEN 478-374-1911. www.fleabeacon.com
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Call 478-231-6038 for more information.
YARD SALES
GIGANTIC YARD SALE: Saturday, August 22; 442 GUM SWAMP ROAD, EASTMAN. Lots of miscellaneous items and tools. 7:00 a.m. - until.
