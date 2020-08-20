Lady Indians win against Perry, 14-6 and Harlem, 8-4
BY RUSS REGAN
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians got back on the winning track on the softball field with a pair of wins.
On Monday, Dodge rallied from four runs down for a 14-6 win over Perry. On Saturday, Dodge recorded an 8-4 win over Harlem. Dodge does have a schedule change this week as the double header with Southwest Macon has been postponed. It was to be the home region opener. The Lady Indians will travel to West Laurens on Monday and they will host Washington County in the region opener on Tuesday.
Dodge trailed 4-0 to Perry before coming to bat but would get things going with more two out magic. Ava Maxwell led by getting hit by a pitch. Two out later, Makiyah Roberson singled to put two runners on. Back to back hits by pitches to Bailey Harvey and Dylana Barton got Dodge on that board at 4-1. A wild pitch would score Roberson for a 4-2 game. Ava Roland would draw a walk to re-load the bases for Gracie Lewis. The senior came through with a double to right that would unload the bases and five Dodge a 5-4 lead after the first.
The game would be tied at 5-5 before Dodge would take the lead in the bottom of the second. Maxwell would lead off by getting hit by a pitch, for the second time. Dodge would get hit by four pitches in the game. She would score on a sacrifice fly by Makiyah Roberson for a 6-5 Dodge lead.
Perry would tie the game for the last time in the third at 6-6. Dodge would get things going in the bottom of the fourth. Brooke Perdue would lead off the evening with a walk. The Lady Indians would lead for good as Logan White hit a long homer to left for a 8-6 lead. Dodge would carry the momentum to the fifth as Brooke Perdue had a pair of strikeouts for a one, two, three inning.
The Dodge bats would come alive in the bottom of the fifth. Ava Roland would single to lead off the inning. Kyla Howell would walk with one out to put Dodge in business. A wild pitch would score Roland for a 9-6 game. Maxwell would walk and the Perdue would help herself with a hit that would score Howell for a 10-6 game.
That would bring up the hot hitting Logan White. The senior would hit a 3-0 pitch deep over the left field fence for her second homer of the game and fourth of the year for a 13-6 lead. Roberson would follow that with a single. She would score on a triple by Bailey Harvey and that would wrap the game up for the 14-6 win. Brooke Perdue would be the winning pitcher in the game.
The Lady Indians would trail 1-0 to Harlem going to the bottom of the first. Ava Maxwell would lead off with a walk. One out later, Logan White would single and Makiyah Roberson would be hit by a pitch to load the bases. walk for a 2-1 Dodge lead. Bailey Harvey would be hit by a pitch and that would be the game as Maxwell scored for a win. Dylana Barton would have a four pitch walk for a 2-1 Dodge lead. A throwing error would give the Lady Indians the lead in the second. Maxwell led off with a single and then stole second. One out later, she scored a hit to center from Logan White for a 4-1 Dodge lead.
Harlem got back in the game with a pair of runs in the third to make it a 4-3 Dodge lead. Dodge got the bats going with one out in the fifth. Roberson and Harvey would both get singles. Dylana Barton would double to left that would score Roberson for a 5-3 lead. The would bring up sophomore catcher Ava Roland. She had a long nine pitch at bat. She won the battle with style with a long three run homer to left and a big 8-3 lead. Dodge would take a 8-4 win. Brooke Perdue was the winning pitcher for Dodge County.
Last week I left out a long homer by Bailey Harvey in Dodges 8-0 win over Lincoln County. I am very sorry for the mistake.