Obituaries

DIXIE ANN MAY FARMER
Lovely Grove Baptist Church Member
Dixie Ann May Farmer, age 86, of Eastman, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Tim Tanner and Reverend Chuck Yzenski officiating. Interment followed in Lovely Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
BRYANT WOOTSON WILLIAMS
Retired Robins Air Force Base Employee
Bryant Wootson Williams, age 78, of Eastman, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Royce McClelland and Rev. Jack Lee officiating. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery.
MARY ELAINE BURCH BOWMAN
Retired Teacher
Mary Elaine Burch Bowman, age 85, of Jeffersonville, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bryant Nursing Home in Cochran.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Isham Springs Cemetery in Eastman, with Dr. Jarrett Burch officiating.
KATHY ANN WILLIAMS GIDDENS
Liberty Baptist
Church Member
Kathy Ann Williams Giddens, age 69, of Eastman, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Ronnie Jones officiating. Interment followed in Orphans Cemetery.
ERIKA JEANNE RICHARDS
Licensed Practical Nurse
Erika Jeanne Richards of Eastman, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a date to be announced shortly.
Sally Ann Roberson
Solid Rock Church of God Member
Sally Ann Roberson, 65, of Eastman, died on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Dodge County Hospital in Eastman.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Lovely Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Ralph Horne officiating.
Susan Smith Rye
Farmers Furniture
Employee
Susan Smith Rye, age 58, died Friday, August 7, 2020, in the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
Graveside services were held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Pleasant Olive Cemetery in Chester with Reverend Arnold Rye officiating.
PATRICIA COOK CRAVEY
Retired Railroad
Employee
Patricia Cook Cravey, 93, of Telfair County, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Interment followed at the Milan Cemetery.
Obituaries
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)