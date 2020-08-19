Kamala Harris was the most pro-abortion Democrat running for president and got about 2% of the vote before dropping out last year. Now she’s back, trying to become a heartbeat away from the presidency. All Democrats running for the nomination were enthusiastic abortion supporters, of course. Remember when 21 or 22 Democrats were running? There is nothing mainstream in any of these losers. Slow Joe is damaged goods and everyone knows it, maybe even Joe.
Conservative Trump supporter Stephen Baldwin succinctly sums up the Trump appeal to voters: “Trump doesn’t care what anybody says,” also “Trump is not a politician.”
Democrats will not say anything negative about Antifa.
The Communist Party USA endorsed Joe Biden on 8-3-20. That’s how liberal Sleepy Joe is. CPUSA also endorsed Barack Obama twice and Hillary Clinton in 2016. They like what they see in Democrats and quit running a candidate several elections back. Remember Gus Hall, perennial presidential candidate on the Communist Party ticket?
Name of the week: Demitri Kalogeropoulos, writer for The Motley Fool, Fool.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: MLB loves BLM.
I might add, so do NFL and NBA, also NCAA. Does NCAA stand for National Coddled Athlete Association? Remember when “student athletes” were known as ballplayers?
Crooked Hillary has spoken. She accuses Republicans of “slowing mail delivery” to “sabotage” mail-in voting.
BLM: Being Liberal Matters.
“People who buy guns don’t vote for Democrats.”
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick
Republicans are stupid to participate in debates moderated by liberal Democrats, and they continue to do so.
As of August 3, 2020 the hideous Washington P - - - newsrag “has yet to report Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’, but the paper ‘highlights Trump’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.’”
Slow Joe is damaged goods
