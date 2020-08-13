CLASSIFIEDS

120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
FOR SALE
new drum set for beginners $250.00 paid $500.00. Call 706-671-4016.
PETS
FREE: TWO SISTER DOGS. One is black and white and the othe is black. They have Terrier and both have been spade. They are good with children. For more information please call 478-867-2359.
Use HAPPY JACK® KENNEL DIP to control fleas, ticks, mange, stable flies and mosquitoes where they breed. CHAS MAR HOME & GARDEN 478-374-1911. www.fleabeacon.com
FREE: CATS and KITTENS. All colors and ages. They need good homes. Please call 478-308-2787. Serious inquires only.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Call 478-231-6038.
