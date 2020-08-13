1001
ADOPTIONS
Gpn 01
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION FOR ADOPTION OF E.G.T., a minor child,
by
WILSON KANE HILLIARD and
with the consent of
BETHANY LAUREN HILLIARD,
Petitioners.
CIVIL ACTION NO. 20A-155
NOTICE OF FILING OF ADOPTION
TO: JUSTIN TYLER ROGERS (putative father of E.G.T.)
You are hereby notified that a PETITION TO ADOPT has been filed in regard to your minor children. You required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address is:
DANIELS LAW LLC
Ronald Edward Daniels
P.O. BOX 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
An answer to the Petition within thirty (30) days after service of this Notice upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
Please be aware that under Georgia law, unless you file a Petition to Legitimate your child within (thirty) 30 days from the date you receive this Notice, you will forever lose all rights to your child. Furthermore, if you fail to act, you will not be entitled to any notice of any proceedings or have an opportunity to object to the adoption of your minor child.
Dated JULY 29, 2020.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
Dodge County Superior Court
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of SARA PITTMAN COWART, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9313
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SARA PITTMAN COWART are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 16th day of July, 2020.
JEANINE B. HALL and BETTY LORINE PITTMAN BROWN,
Executors of the Estate of
SARA PITTMAN COWART, Deceased
3784 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Margaret Paulette Burnham, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9322
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARGARET PAULETTE BURNHAM are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 16th day of July, 2020.
RODERICK HARRIS
BURNHAM,
Executor of the Estate of
MARGARET PAULETTE
BURNHAM, Deceased
891 Oak Grove Church Road
Rhine, GA 31077
GPN 06
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANN REAGIN STUCKEY, Deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
June 23, 2020
MARTHAN S. ALDRIDGE,
Executor
c/o WILLIAM A. TURNER, Esq.
COHEN POLLOCK MERLIN TURNER, P.C.
3350 Riverwood Parkway,
Suite 1600
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
gpn 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN C. LEE
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN C. LEE, late of DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 20th day of JULY, 2020.
Estate of JOHN C. LEE
BEVERLY CATIR, Executor
120 Lantern Lane
DeLand, FL 32720
MARGARET GREER EVANS
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 488189
478-272-2885
GPN 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JACK M. JONES, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned
according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 30th day of July, 2020.
SHERRY H. JONES
Executor of the LW&T of
JACK M. JONES
3621 Roddy Highway
Cochran GA 31014
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of JIMMY A. YAWN, Estate number P-20-9325, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, 643 PEARL BATES RD. EASTMAN, GA 31023, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 4th day of August, 2020.
SARAH RIEDEL
5607 ANSON AVE
EASTMAN, GA 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a power of sale contained in that certain Security Deed from JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP to COLONY BANK, dated July 12, 2019, and recorded in Deed Book 875, Page 425, et seq., Dodge County Deed Records, aforesaid records, said Security Deed having originally been given to secure that certain Promissory in the original principal amount of NINETY TWO THOUSAND EIGHTY FOUR and 10/100 DOLLARS ($92,084.10) of even date therewith, as well as all extensions, renewals and modifications thereof, together with any and all other indebtedness, of any type or description, then or thereafter owing by JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP to COLONY BANK, there will be sold by the undersigned, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, before the courthouse door at Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2020, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE EAST CORNER OF LAND LOT NO. 282 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 57.27 ACRES, MORE OR LESS; SAID TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE FORM OF A TRIANGLE FORMED BY A STRAIGHT LINE, DRAWN FROM THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT LOCATED 560 YARDS FROM THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT; SAID LANDS LYING BETWEEN SAID LINE AND THE NORTHEAST LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST LINE LYING BETWEEN THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT AND SAID DIAGONAL LINE AND BEING THE SAME LAND AS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM I. S. WEEKS TO G. P. LOWERY WHICH WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 66, PAGES 207-208, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM G. P. LOWERY TO MRS. SALLIE MAE YAWN DATED FEBRUARY 1, 1955, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 73, PAGE 477, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE, COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
SUBJECT ALSO TO THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THAT CERTAIN APPLICATION FOR CURRENT USE ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURAL PROPERTY FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 678 AT PAGES 304-305 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY.
The indebtedness secured by the aforementioned Security Deed has been and is hereby declared immediately due and payable in full because of the failure of JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP to maintain payments upon said indebtedness owing to the COLONY BANK, in accordance with its terms. Said indebtedness remaining in default, this sale shall be made for the purpose of paying such indebtedness, as well as all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The above-described property will be sold as the property of JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP and will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning and subdivision ordinances and/or regulations; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or an inspection of the property; all real property ad valorem taxes or assessments, which may constitute liens upon said property; all liens which, under applicable law, would take priority over the Security Deed described above; and all easements, restrictions, rights-of-way, security deeds or other encumbrances of record which have priority over the referenced Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party presently in possession of said property is JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP and/or a tenant or tenants.
Please be further advised that the entity which has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note, Security Deed, and related documents, is:
COLONY BANK
206 N Church Street
Thomaston, Georgia 30286
Tel: 706-647-6601
ATTN: Jeffery Alton
Please note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of such loan.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COLONY BANK,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIS AND DONNA SAPP
MOORE, CLARKE, DuVALL & RODGERS, P.C.
D. BRADLEY FOLSOM
Attorneys for
COLONY BANK
Post Office Box 4540
Valdosta, Georgia 31604-4540
229-245-7823
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JOEY PAYNE SR. to COLONY BANK dated September 25, 2000 and recorded in Deed Book 361, Page 163, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of FIFTY TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY NINE DOLLARS AND 96/100 ($52,549.96) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on TUESDAY, 09/01/2020 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 263 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, IN AUGUST, 1979, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 203 AND WHICH SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN, CONTAINING 0.97 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND RUN ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE NORTH 47 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 246.8 FEET; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 17 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 164.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 47 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 320.3 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE AND AN IRON PIN; AND THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 148.3 FEET TO THE SOUTH CORNER OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys’ fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JOEY PAYNE SR. or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Colony Bank, P.O. Box 1186
Thomaston, Georgia 30286 or call 706-647-6601, ext 3301. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require Colony Bank to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 27th day of July, 2020.
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
JOEY PAYNE SR.
WOLFSON & OSMUS LLC
Attorneys at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
229-257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROSIE MAE ROLAND, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9321
NOTICE
IN RE: Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
NOTICE
RE: PETITION OF DONALD H. CLARK TO PROBATE THE WILL OF ROSIE MAE ROLAND, DECEASED, UPON WHICH AN ORDER FOR SERVICE WAS GRANTED BY THIS COURT ON JULY 15, 2020.
TO: JANIE DYKES, WANDA ALLEN, JOYCE TAYLOR, ELAINE CLARK, MELINDA MCCRANIE, DAVID ROLAND, SHIRLEY VICKIE MULLIS, ROSANNA SHADI, CHRISTOPHER DAVID SHAUN AMERSON, CHARLES DAVID AMERSON, JR., BRITTANY AMERSON, SHERITA NOEL AMERSON, CHARLOTTE GOMEZ, VICKI MILLS, ROSANNA BUCK, TINA UMBAO, DUSTY BECK, DANNY BARBER AND MINDY ROWLAND, and all other beneficiaries or heirs at law of ROSIE MAE ROLAND.
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before the thirteenth (13th) day after AUGUST 25, 2020, (the date of the mailing of this Notice to you by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested); provided, however, that if a return receipt for such Notice is actually received by the Court within such 13 days, the deadline for the filing of any objection shall be ten (10) days from the date of receipt shown on such return receipt.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
STRAUGHN & STRAUGHN
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 55567
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
In Re: Estate of JUDY STEELE MILNER, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9301
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JUDY STEELE MILNER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to them.
This the 29th day of July, 2020.
BLAKE EDWARD MILNER,
Administrator, C. T. A. of the Estate of
JUDY STEELE MILNER,
Deceased
BLAKE EDWARD MILNER
610 Bell Line Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of WRIGHT T. HARRELL, SR., Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9326
All creditors of the Estate of WRIGHT T. HARRELL, SR. are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of August, 2020.
JERRY S. HARRELL,
Executor of the Estate of
WRIGHT T. HARRELL, SR., Deceased
JERRY S. HARRELL
P.O. Box 264
Rhine, GA 31077
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RONALD KEITH HUTTO, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9323
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN;
BARBARA HUTTO has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of RONALD KEITH HUTTO deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before SEPTEMBER 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O Box 514
Eastman, Ga. 31023
478-374-3775