By Russ Regan
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians opened their 2020 season with three road games. Dodge opened things up on a strong note last Thursday as they took a 10-1 decision over Telfair County.
On Saturday, Dodge traveled to Harlem to play a pair of games in the Harlem Classic. In their first game, Dodge beat Leneola County 8-0. Dodge dropped an 11-5 decision to Jefferson County.
They will host Harlem this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The Lady Indians will host Northside Warner Robins on Monday at 4:00 p.m. for the junior varsity game and 5:30 for the varsity game.
Dodge County wasted no time getting on the board in the first at Telfair. Area Maxwell walked to lead things off after an eight pitch at bat. One out later, senior third baseman, Logan White hit a deep drive well over the left center field fence for a 2-0 Dodge lead.
Linzy Bowen got the call on the mound in the opener. The Lady Trojans picked up a run to cut the lead to 2-1. Bowen got a pair of strikeouts to keep the lead at 2-1.
Dodge would add to the lead in the third with a two out rally. Bailey Harvey would double to right center. Dylana Barton would follow with a double down the left field line for a 3-1 game. Gracie Lewis would score Barton with a single for a 5-1 lead.
The Dodge outfield defense would then come up big. A single and double would set the Lady Trojans up at second and third and nobody out. The Lady Trojans tried to score on a fly ball to center but Makiyah Roberson made a perfect throw to the plate and Ana Roland made the tag for the double play. Bowen would get a ground ball out to end the inning.
Dodge would put the game on ice with a big fourth and again it was with some big two out hitting. Dylana Barton would single home Logan White for a 5-1 game. Ava Roland would drive home Roberson with a single and the lead reached 6-1. Gracie Lewis got her third hit of the game and Barton scored for a 7-1 lead. Kyla Howell got a two run single that would score Carson Ethridge and Jessica Joiner for a 9-1 lead.
The Lady Trojans got their first two runners on base to start the bottom of the fourth. The Dodge defense would come up big once more.
Freshman left folder Ava Maxwell made a great diving catch for the out. Bowen got the next two and Dodge took a 9-1 lead to the fifth.
Dodge would wrap up the scoring in the fifth. Brooke Perdue would drive in Ava Maxwell for a 10-1 game. Bowen would work around a walk to finish things up in five innings for the 10-1 game.
Dodge got things going in the first inning against Lincoln County. Logan White would single with two out. Makiyah Roberson would double her home for a 1-0 lead.
Freshman Brooke Perdue made her debut on the mound for Dodge. She worked around a one out single with a pair of strikeouts.
The freshman breezed through the next two innings that included four strikeouts.
Dodge went to the long ball to increase the lead in the third. It a deep homer by Logan White to left center to give Dodge a 2-0 lead.
Dodge would finish things up in the sixth. Ava Roland would single home Bailey Harvey with for a 5-0 game. Barton would score on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead.
Kyla Howell would single home Roland for a 7-0 game. Dodge would wrap up things on a sacrifice fly from Perdue to score Gracie Lewis for the 8-0 final.
The second game didn’t go very well for Dodge. Dodge dropped and 11-5 decision.
Logan White went three for three with a run scored and an RBI. Linzy Bowen added two singles. Makiyah Roberson added a pair of RBI’s and Bailey Harvey and Dylana Barton added RBIs.