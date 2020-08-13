BESSIE MAE MELVIN GRAHAM
Greenlawn Baptist Church Member
Bessie Mae Melvin Graham, age 94, of Cochran, formerly of Eastman, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Bryant Nursing Home in Cochran.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sand Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joey Bohannon officiating.
BARBARA EVELYN HUNT SKEENS
Homemaker
Barbara Evelyn Hunt Skeens, age 81, of Dublin, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Shamrock Nursing Home in Dublin.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pine Level Freewill Baptist Church with Reverend Craig Minor officiating.
JOAN MARIE FENNELL ETHRIDGE
Retired office manager and bookkeeper
Joan Marie Fennell Ethridge, age 75, of Eastman, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bryant Nursing Home in Cochran.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Orphans Cemetery with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
AVOLINE ROGERS SMITH
Freedom Worship
Center Member
Avoline Rogers Smith, age 78, of Eastman, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home in Vidalia.
Graveside memorial services were held at 9:00 am Sunday, August 9, at Harrell Cemetery in the Midway Community, with Reverond Myron Parkerson officiating.
Nashon Lantez Brown
Eastman YDC
Employee
Nashon Lantez Brown, 45 Eastman died Friday, July 24, 2020.
Graveside services were held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donald Eady officiating. Interment followed in Eastman City Cemetery.
JANICE “JAN” REVEL
Cottondale Baptist Church Member
Janice “Jan” Revel, age 68, of Eastman, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bryant Healthcare and Rehab in Cochran.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Randy Horne and Reverend Dwayne Burney officiating.
ANNIE LOUISE McCRANIE HOLT
Retired Civil Service
Annie Louise McCranie Holt, age 77, of Eastman, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bryant Nursing Home in Cochran.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Fair Haven Baptist Church Cemetery, with Mr. Gary Ryals and Mr. Bobby Ryals officiating.
MARTHA HELEN REYNOLDS HODGE
Fair Haven Baptist Church Member
Martha Helen Reynolds Hodge, age 92, of Eastman, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
HAZEL “DOODLE BUG” CAMPBELL BROWN
Lifelong Dodge County Resident
Hazel “Doodle Bug” Campbell Brown, age 66, of Rhine, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 10:00AM, Friday, August 7, at Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine, with Mr. Gary Ryals officiating.
EVELYN BARTON WRIGHT
Retired Civil Service Employee
Evelyn Barton Wright, age 86, of Macon, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Dr. Danny Barton and Reverend Trey Dickerson officiating.