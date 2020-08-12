Coronavirus cases are over 220 in Dodge

Coronavirus cases in Dodge County have jumped by 32 in the last week, according to the Georgia South Central Health District.
Cases in Dodge County have now reached 221 as of presstime on Tuesday, August 11 with three deaths contributed to the disease.
In surrounding counties, Bleckley County has 242 cases with nine deaths. Laurens County has 951 cases with nine deaths. Telfair County has 281 cases with 10 deaths. Wilcox County has 184 cases with 19 deaths. Wheeler County has 94 cases with one death reported.
It is imperative that citizens wear masks, social distance at least six feet, wash hands as often as possible for at least 20 seconds and stay home if at all possible to help curb the spread of the disease.
If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic or your local federally qualified healthcare center. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.
