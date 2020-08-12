Quote of the day, old but still good:
“Guns are like parachutes – if you need one and don’t have one, you’ll probably never need one again.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net Aug. 10, 2013
Discredited liberal attorney bigmouth Wendy Murphy of Duke Lacrosse hoax fame (players are guilty as charged!) stayed around Fox Network as a commentator long after everyone else caught on to the obvious ruse. I guess she eventually moved on – good for all of us. I had forgotten about her until I stumbled across her name in my huge pile of notes. Fox adds losers and she is one. One winner was dumped: Bring back Trish Regan. What did she do wrong?
“Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants.”
William Penn 1668
Three words describe Fidel Castro, who finally left this life on 11-25-2016: Pure Communist Evil” said Bud Hedinger on WFLAOrlando.com – an apt description by Bud.
You can listen to his show on WFLAOrlando.com anywhere on the Internet, the first thing I do in the morning, 6 -9 a.m. It beats the heck out of Step On All Of Us (I never watch him). I stumbled across it several years back in a winter trip to Florida.
Bumper sticker of the day: We don’t care how they did it up North.
I used to see that one around Houston, Texas a lot.
From July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016 Eight states lost population: West Virginia, Vermont, Connecticut, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and New York. Source: Andy Kiersz, Business Insider.com.
“May God save the country, for it is obvious the People will not.”
Millard Fillmore (1800-1874) 13th U.S. President
“You can always tell when a politician has spoken from the heart: he has to take it back the next day.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Joe could include coaches in that group. Just ask the Oklahoma State football coach. He can’t even wear an innocuous OANN.com logo on a golf shirt. Check that site and see how it could offend anyone but a grievance seeker. One player whined and the coach groveled. I read OANN.com fairly regularly. Coaches are now careful not to hurt the sensitive feelings of players.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: PilotsEYE.tv SlaveNorth.com ErikRush.com EricRush.com (Yes, two different ones) FEE.org JewishWorldReview.com AmRen.com Townhall.com TheGreggJarrett.com TheLibertyDaily.com SaraACarter.com JaneChastain.com SharylAttkisson.com WesternJournal.com DennisPrager.com LibertyNation.com LostParks.com FakeHateCrimes.org IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com DailyKenn.com LewRockwell.com ClashDaily.com Breitbart.com LifeZette.com HotAir.com SidneyPowell.com PaulCraigRoberts.org 100percentfedup.com DCDirtyLaundry.com HowieCarrShow.com BlazingCatFur.ca AtlantaTimeMachine.com BigLeaguePolitics.com WashTimes.com TheBlackSphere.net CanadaFreePress.com ColoradoGuy.com GhostTowns.com CumbresToltec.com DelsJourney.com Spectator.org Twitchy.com TMZ.com Heavy.com TheGatewayPundit.com MaryGrabar.com CNSnews.com DodgeCountyNews.com (of course!) SharronAngle.com (yes, two rs) BurgessOwens.com PowerlineBlog.com Newsbusters.org JimGossettComedy.com ConservativeBuzz.com JodiMillerComedy.com WashingtonExaminer.com WND.com 1stock1.com (if you invest in stocks you need to check this out).
Hit and run character assassination allegations attempt to destroy the target without proof, as in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
Democrats a few years back claimed we needed a border wall. Now they want open borders. Border invaders are pre-Democrats. Democrats can’t attract enough white voters these days and need replacements.
George Will, former “Republican” calls Donald Trump a “sad, embarrassing wreck of a man.” Overrated George has spoken ! George claimed in 1974 that Ronald Reagan could not win, too old, said George. Ronnie was only 63 at the time and did heavy physical work, building fences, etc. to stay in shape. Will naturally gave Donald Trump a zero chance of winning the presidency in 2016.
“The Amnesty/Immigration Surge Bill is designed literally to crowd out the historic American nation.”
Brenda Walker on VDare.com 6-25-13
Oliver North should be in the U.S. Senate today. He was stabbed in the back by the Republican establishment, which did the work of the media left. Ollie was leading until the third candidate (liberal Republican) entered the race split the Republican vote – purposely by “centrist Republicans,” allowing Democrats to keep the seat.
Then the party sends out letters and e-mails desperate for money to win and maintain control of the Congress, after the party insiders threw it away.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Bring back Trish Regan
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)