CLASSIFIEDS

LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
HOMES FOR RENT
FARM HOUSE FOR RENT IN DODGE COUNTY: Two bedrooms, two baths. $400 rent, $200 deposit. Call 404-696-6075.
EMPLOYMENT
AMERICORPS TUTORING POSITION serving students in person and e-learning, emphasis on middle grades math and as staff in The Club through July 31, 2021. Email resume to: dodge_connection@yahoo.com
HELP WANTED
PART-TIME STAFF POSITION available for The Club After School and Summer Program. Send resume to: dodge_connection@yahoo.com
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
FOR SALE
USED ELECTRIC WHEEL CHAIR LIFT for vehicle. Asking $1,000.00. Price negotiable. Call 478-374-3694
PETS
Use HAPPY JACK® KENNEL DIP to control fleas, ticks, mange, stable flies and mosquitoes where they breed. CHAS MAR HOME & GARDEN 478-374-1911. www.fleabeacon.com
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K OBO. Call 478-231-6038.
YARD SALES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 at 52 Amanda Drive; 24th Avenue; Cochran Highway in Eastman.
