OBITUARIES

VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON
Dodge County Middle School Retired Food Service Worker
Virginia Lee Allen Bacon, age 86, of Chauncey, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bay Springs Cemetery in Plainfield. Reverend Mike Grenade and Reverend Clay Layfield officiated.
EARL WARNOCK
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Earl Warnock age 86, of Eastman, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Giddens-Harrell Cemetery, with Bishop Robert Ashcroft officiating.
Edward “Duke” Williams
New Love All
Missionary Baptist Church Member
Edward Williams, 53 of Eastman, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Graveside services were held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Eastman City Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor Linda D. Long officiating.
MAX HENRY ODOM, JR
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Max Henry Odom, Jr., age 70, of Warwick, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Crisp County Medical Center in Cordele.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at Warwick United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Steve Purnell officiating.
Nashon Lantez Brown
Eastman YDC
Employee
Nashon Lantez Brown, 45 Eastman died Friday, July 24, 2020.
Graveside services were held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donald Eady officiating. Interment followed in Eastman City Cemetery.
