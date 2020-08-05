Coronavirus cases near 200 in Dodge

Coronavirus cases in Dodge County are close to the 200 mark, according to the Georgia South Central Health District.
Cases in Dodge County have now reached 189 as of presstime on Tuesday, August 4 with three deaths contributed to the disease.
In surrounding counties, Bleckley County has 133 cases with three deaths. Laurens County has 762 cases with four deaths. Telfair County has 253 cases with seven deaths. Wilcox County has 167 cases with 18 deaths. Wheeler County has 84 cases with one death reported.
Citizens are asked to wear masks, social distance at least six feet, and to wash hands as often as possibly for at least 20 seconds to help curb the spread of the disease.
If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic, or your local federally qualified healthcare center. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.
