Random thoughts

R.I.P. Herman Cain, Lloyd Marcus, Mike Adams, John Lewis. The first three were great conservatives, gone too soon. I’ve never agreed with John Lewis but he seemed to come off as a nice fellow. He served 33 years in Congress, dependably liberal voting record. I’ve never seen a liberal support term limits. Many liberals never worked in the private sector.
Herman Cain fought and survived stage 4 colin and liver cancer for 14 years, a miracle in itself. He was smeared by the media steamroller, search and destroy conservatives with good ideas.
Remember the 9-9-9 plan proposal by presidential candidate Herman Cain? It made plenty of sense, also produced tax simplification, often promised by politicians, resisted by the D.C. in-crowd. Herman was serious: 9% business flat tax, 9% personal flat tax, 9% sales tax. The Steve Forbes tax reform plan was great also and slammed by the Republican Establishment. Maybe it was Sam Francis who named the parties The Stupid Party and the Corrupt Party. I’d rather be stupid.
The Electoral College sets us apart as a nation – makes us a republic, not a democracy. Without it only about five states would ever see a presidential candidate.
This will win for Trump in November – the last Democrat to win a majority of the white vote for president was the hideous corrupt liar Lyndon B. Johnson, Mr. Vietnam in 1964. LBJ had the media in his hip pocket back then. Now he is never mentioned at Demo Party conventions. The winning streak will continue and result in a Trump win in November.
The Democrat platform: eliminate air travel, no coal, oil, gas, fracking, petroleum exploration, enact the “climate change” craziness in total, open borders, government-run medical care, open borders, vote by mail, hefty tax increases, a wealth tax, electric cars, government spending on steroids. The Progressive plan: Back to The Stone Age for the USA.
I agree that we need to drop the offensive name of Washington Redskins. The new name should be The Redskins.
How much money does Al Sharpton owe the government in back taxes? Does anyone have an idea?
Random thoughts
