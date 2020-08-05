Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Does anybody remember the couple that showed weapons to keep peace protesters from attacking their home in St. Louis. Now there’s an oxymoron, “peaceful”, anything but! The so called “peaceful protesters” trespassed on the couple’s home, killed their dog and attacked their home. Now the couple is being criminally charged of a felony for exercising their rights as law abiding homeowners and gun owners.
We are seeing bloodshed in major Democratic controlled cities, yet a district attorney in St. Louis chooses to harass law abiding citizens. This is the just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to repeal the Second Amendment if that lap dog lackey old man with dementia gets elected and has the keys to Air Force One!
Case in point, Joe Biden has already made public his plans to put Beto O’ Rourke in charge of gun seizures and he’s already promised to come after your AR-15, the most popular assault weapon in the country, and don’t kid yourself, “buyback” is the Democrats word for seizure.
Fellow voters, and I mean conservatives, the Democrats are evil incarnate anyway. Forget them, they would vote for a guy with horns, a ridiculous goatee and a tail. We need to think long and hard about who we send to Washington D.C. on November 3rd, and that is the “Donald”.
Once the Second Amendment is gone, the remainder will fall like dominoes, if Biden goes to the White House. I’m afraid Lady Liberty will be gone forever.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
