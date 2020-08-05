Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
At the edges of north Dodge County, and Bleckley County, sits the rural community of Empire. Once an incorporated township, or city, Empire is, and has been the conduit for travels heading north, south and east for as long as it has been in existence.
To look at Empire as you pass through, you would think it was just another rural community with abandoned buildings, overgrown vegetation and ‘country folks.’ But to those of who live in the community, who were born in the community, who have family from the community, they know Empire is much more than that.
Empire is full of history and tradition. One of the largest lumber mills in the southeast, and the biggest in the state of Georgia was located here. There was a turpentine plant, a bank, a hotel of sorts, several stores, a post office and a train depot right in Empire. The Old Eastman Highway – called by many names through the years – was once the only way to get to and from Dodge County.
There is an old saying ‘if the walls could talk’ or something like that. Well, if that roadway could talk, well, there would be a lot of interesting stories it could tell. Two sections of the roadway are paved, another has gravel, and then the main section that ran through the ‘center’ of Empire, is still dirt.
The old Empire Road, as it is called is home to approximately six residences and one commercial property, and most people use it as a shortcut or a place to ride their off road vehicles. It is the stretch between West Chicken Road and Hwy. 257 by the railroad crossing. You can’t see the trains anymore as they pass by – something that residents have enjoyed for generations. Who doesn’t remember waving at the engineer or laughing at the caboose? There used to be blackberries ripe for the picking along the roadway, but not, due to years of lack of maintenance or upkeep – the vegetation has taken it all over.
The overgrowth has become unsightly, and is slowly taking over the roadway. Also, people have started to dump bags of household garbage, general litter and dead animals along the way. With the highway work being down on the Golden Isles Highway out front, the old highway is sure to be used more. So there is a need for clean-up not only for safety reasons, but also beautification and potential economic growth. Think about it, potential residents or business owners passing through, checking out the areas, and then they see that – do you think they would want to settle here?
Emails have been sent to various agencies in both counties, on the state level and to the railroad company to see who might take accountability and help get this done. No responses yet, and no finger-pointing or fussing, they all have a lot on their plates.
So, why this letter? The old Empire Road – which is 90 percent in Dodge County, and maybe 10 to 15 percent in Bleckley County- could use clean up. Until that happens, maybe it is up to us, the people, to do our parts, and not add to the issue by throwing trash and whatever else out? Either way, it may look like a forgotten dirt road to you, but to those in the community of Empire, it is a part of our history and family life. #EmpireProud.
Thank you for your time,
Becky Holland,
Empire,
Georgia
Letter to the editor
