LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
FREE
FREE - SIX GRAY AND WHITE STRIPED KITTENS. Call 478-374-1810 or 478-231-2680 after 3:00 p.m. They are about eight weeks old.
SERVICES
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
SERVICES AVAILABLE: Peyton Smith, Davis Marchant and Caleb Singletary will cut your grass, weed eat, pressure wash, put out pine straw and other outside jobs this summer. Call or text 478-231-2297, 478-231-7236 or 478-230-4030 to schedule.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
WANTED
CEDAR SHAVINGS for dog house. Call 478-867-9887.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 ori. miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K OBO. Call 478-231-6038.
CLASSIFIEDS
