Obituaries

WRIGHT THOMAS HARRELL, SR.
W.T. Harrell Pulpwood Company Owner
Wright Thomas Harrell, Sr., age 91, of Rhine, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rhine Baptist Church, with Reverend Ricky Gilmore and Gary Ryals officiating. Interment followed in Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine.
GEORGE OWEN SMITH
U.S. Army Veteran
George Owen Smith, age 86, of Eastman, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
MARY LOUISE PRUETT KIRKLEY-BROWN
Lifelong Resident Dodge County
Mary Louise Pruett Kirkley-Brown, age 94, of Milan, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Grenade and Rev. Wayne Cobb officiating.
ROBERT “BOB” MARVIN PRIDGEN
U.S. Army Veteran
Robert “Bob” Marvin Pridgen, age 83, of Eastman, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Mike Grenade officiating.
