After last week’s announcement from the Dodge County School Board that the opening of Dodge County Schools had been moved from August 6 to August 13, the school board met in a called meeting on Monday, July 27 and have now moved the opening of schools to September 8.
Staff will report as originally scheduled on August 3.
This extra planning time will give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for extra safety measures. The system is providing two instructional options so that you can choose the best option for your student:
1. A traditional face-to-face option
The traditional face-to-face option is like regular school only with extra precautions added.
Schools opening delayed again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)