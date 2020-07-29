Schools opening delayed again

After last week’s announcement from the Dodge County School Board that the opening of Dodge County Schools had been moved from August 6 to August 13, the school board met in a called meeting on Monday, July 27 and have now moved the opening of schools to September 8.

Staff will report as originally scheduled on August 3.

This extra planning time will give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for extra safety measures. The system is providing two instructional options so that you can choose the best option for your student:

1. A traditional face-to-face option

The traditional face-to-face option is like regular school only with extra precautions added.

2. An eLearning option

The eLearning model is based on the grade-appropriate distance learning plan that each school has designed for their students.

Parents and students interested in the online learning option should fill out the online registration form available on the school and system social media pages. Registration forms are also available at the individual schools.

Information about Open House will be sent out shortly, and the Return-to-School Plan will be available soon.

There is no way for the school board to please everyone as they make these tough decisions. Their priority is to keep everyone safe while providing an education for students and not making life more difficult for parents. Each family situation is uniquely different.
