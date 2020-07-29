Legals 07-29-20

1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of DODGE COUNTY BAND BOOSTERS CLUB, INC. to DODGE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL BAND BOOSTERS CLUB, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2737 HAWKINSVILLE HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA 31023.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JEANETTE C. ROSS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 2nd, day of July, 2020.
CHRISTY HALL
5224 Oak Street
Eastman, GA 31023
Executrix, Estate of
JEANETTE C. ROSS
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of SARA PITTMAN COWART, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9313
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SARA PITTMAN COWART are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 16th day of July, 2020.
JEANINE B. HALL and BETTY LORINE PITTMAN BROWN,
Executors of the Estate of
SARA PITTMAN COWART, Deceased
3784 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Margaret Paulette Burnham, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9322
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARGARET PAULETTE BURNHAM are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 16th day of July, 2020.
RODERICK HARRIS
BURNHAM,
Executor of the Estate of
MARGARET PAULETTE
BURNHAM, Deceased
891 Oak Grove Church Road
Rhine, GA 31077
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANN REAGIN STUCKEY, Deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
June 23, 2020
MARTHAN S. ALDRIDGE, Executor
c/o WILLIAM A. TURNER, Esq.
COHEN POLLOCK MERLIN TURNER, P.C.
3350 Riverwood Parkway,
Suite 1600
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN C. LEE
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN C. LEE, late of DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 20th day of JULY, 2020.
Estate of JOHN C. LEE
BEVERLY CATIR, Executor
120 Lantern Lane
DeLand, FL 32720
MARGARET GREER EVANS
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 488189
478-272-2885
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of
E.G.T. DOB: 10/02/2013
J.M.T. DOB: 06/03/2003
Estate No.: 2020-TG-0151
PETITION FOR TEMPORARY GUARDIANSHIP OF
MINORS
To: JENNIFER L. TRENT
A Petition has been filed in this Court by WILMA N. PURVIS and HENRY L. PURVIS seeking temporary guardianship of the above-named minors. You are directed to show cause if any why the Petition should not be granted on or before August 5, 2020.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the PROBATE COURT of the above named county, located at 643 PEARL BATES AVENUE, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDRED this 17th day July, 2020.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Ave.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as grantee, as nominee for FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, its successors and assigns, dated November 21, 2016, recorded in Deed Book 829, Page 82, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 860, Page 553, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY-FIVE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($163,665.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN AUGUST, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OLGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FREEDOM MORTGAGE, 10500 KINKAID DR. STE. 300, FISHERS, IN 46037, 855-690-5900.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1350 RODDY HWY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
THE LAND HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 6.77 ACRES LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 205 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK SR., REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 10, 2010 AND RECORDED AT PLAT BOOK 39 PAGE 78, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE LAND LOT LINE DIVIDING LAND LOTS 204 AND 205 IN THE SAID LAND DISTRICT WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 195 (RODDY HIGHWAY), SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED. RUN THENCE NORTH 47 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1016.14 FEET TO A POINT. THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 173.72 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 14 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.13 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 46 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 719.95 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 195; THENCE RUN NORTH 60 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 188.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 59 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST A CHORD DISTANCE OF 150.32 FEET ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 195 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM KEITH CROOMS TO DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT BY DEED DATED APRIL 5, 2013 AND RECORDED APRIL 9, 2013 IN BOOK 730 PAGE 232 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.
AP N: 00690-00000-026-000
MR/lwa 8/4/20
Our file no. 5799720 - FT17
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CALVIN MARK WIMPEY, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9317
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above referenced Estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before the JULY 30, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent parte. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on JULY 30, 2020. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of EDWIN LARKIN HARGROVE, Deceased
Petition For Year’s Support
Estate No.: P-20-9316
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of JO HARGROVE, for Year’s Support from the Estate of EDWIN LARKIN HARGROVE, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before August 5, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the PROBATE COURT of the above named county, located at 643 Pearl Bates Avenue, P.O. Box 514 Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia 31023. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDRED this 7th day July, 2020.
s/ AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CLEVE HAMILTON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9320
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: (any heir whose current address is unknown) JOANN HAMILTON has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of CLEVE HAMILTON deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before AUGUST 11, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROSIE MAE ROLAND, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9321
NOTICE
IN RE: Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
NOTICE
RE: PETITION OF DONALD H. CLARK TO PROBATE THE WILL OF ROSIE MAE ROLAND, DECEASED, UPON WHICH AN ORDER FOR SERVICE WAS GRANTED BY THIS COURT ON JULY 15, 2020.
TO: JANIE DYKES, WANDA ALLEN, JOYCE TAYLOR, ELAINE CLARK, MELINDA MCCRANIE, DAVID ROLAND, SHIRLEY VICKIE MULLIS, ROSANNA SHADI, CHRISTOPHER DAVID SHAUN AMERSON, CHARLES DAVID AMERSON, JR., BRITTANY AMERSON, SHERITA NOEL AMERSON, CHARLOTTE GOMEZ, VICKI MILLS, ROSANNA BUCK, TINA UMBAO, DUSTY BECK, DANNY BARBER AND MINDY ROWLAND, and all other beneficiaries or heirs at law of ROSIE MAE ROLAND.
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before the thirteenth (13th) day after AUGUST 25, 2020, (the date of the mailing of this Notice to you by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested); provided, however, that if a return receipt for such Notice is actually received by the Court within such 13 days, the deadline for the filing of any objection shall be ten (10) days from the date of receipt shown on such return receipt.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
STRAUGHN & STRAUGHN
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055
DELINQUENT TAXES
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO: OSSIE V. LENDER, GERALDINE V. JONES, ROBERT L. VICKERS AND JAMES L. VICKERS
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 41 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 1.0 ACRE. MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT 41; THENCE RUN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, WHICH IS ALSO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 41 IN AT NORTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE 1254 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 420 FONT TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID CENTER LINE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED AUGUST I974, AS PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR‘ SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFﬁCE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 87, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF INCORPORATED HEREIN
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 4th day of October, 2011, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 695, Page 269 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records.
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER THE 3RD DAY OF AUGUST, 2020.
Any or all of these properties may be redeemed any time before the 3rd day of August, 2020, by paying the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
DANIEL RIDGE WARREN
318 CAROLINA AVENUE
CHESTER GA 31012
Please be governed accordingly.
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 429
Cochran GA 31014
State Bar #529275
