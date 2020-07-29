R.I.P. Professor Mike Adams of U. of North Carolina Wilmington, who died suddenly last Thursday at age 55. I’ve been reading his columns for fifteen years or so. He was one of the best. I met him when he spoke at Agnes Scott College a few years back, very nice fellow, savvy commentator, funny, good natured and hated by liberals, always a plus. The audience was very well behaved, informed, polite, a mostly female crowd. Even the liberal students in the back row were respectful, which surprised me.
“If you want your city to be another Minneapolis or Seattle, vote Democrat. If you want the entire United States to become Minneapolis or Seattle, elect a Democrat President.”
Paul Craig Roberts on LewRockwell.com
PaulCraigRoberts.org
Jeb Bush (Jeb!, remember?) spent $130 million running for president against Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican Primary and came up empty. The Bush family has never gotten over it.
George P. Bush, now a successful Texas officeholder, and Jeb’s son have it figured correctly. He says Donald Trump is all that’s standing between America and socialism in November.
Trump got more black votes for president in 2016 than Mitt Romney received in 2012.
Pelosi, Biden and Schumer have dwelt in the D.C. (District of Corruption) swamp for more than 125 years combined. What have those three losers ever accomplished for us? Naturally, all Democrats hate term limits.
“How will we know when we have enough illegal aliens in Georgia?”
TheDustinInmanSociety.org
Good question…mm.
Malik Obama, Barack’s half-brother, backed Donald Trump in 2016. Coach Bobby Bowden spoke at a Trump October 2016 rally in Tampa, another plus for Bobby, who recently turned 90 and appears to be in fine shape.
You could say it’s occasional crudity or perpetual corruption: I’ll take occasional crudity, said Laura Ingraham in 2016. This year could see the same choice.
Trump draws massive crowds, often overflow attendance, far bigger than Mitt Romney could ever get, and the result showed in November. Biden can’t fill up a high school gym. Supposedly he’s ahead in the polls.
