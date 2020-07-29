Dear editor,
On July 18, our 28th Annual Eastman-Dodge Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament was held at the Dodge County Golf Course.
We as a club would like to thank everyone for the tremendous support and participation in the event.
We would especially like to thank Doug Goen, president of the Dodge County Golf Course and the tournament committee, which is made up of Matt Brown, Keith Peterson and Greg McGee. The course was in great shape and play moved very well, even with the large turnout we enjoyed.
This event would not be possible without our sponsors and a news article will follow shortly listing all of those. Again, thank you for all you do.
All proceeds from this tournament and our other fund raisers go to benefit children.
Thank you,
Jesse Whittle
VP Eastman Dodge Kiwanis
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)