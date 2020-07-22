BY RUSS REGAN
It’s finally here! Major League Baseball will get things underway Thursday with the Nationals and Yankees. The Braves and the Mets start off things Friday in the big apple. It was a good and bad week for the Braves and both had to do with the virus. It was a wild week on the pro golf tour. So let’s start with baseball.
It looks like the long awaited start to major league baseball is going to happen. There was only one major league player that tested positive for the Covid virus and that a great sign but the one was almost officially a Brave. The deal died on the table as the 29 year old outfielder tested positive. Due to top prospect Christian Pache begin out with an ankle injury, the Braves are short on outfielders. One food bat available is former Brave and Cardinal Matt Adams. He would make a real good d.h. and he could play a little first base. The good news for the Braves is that Freddie Freeman looks to be ready to start the season. The All-star first baseman tested positive on July 4 and really had a rough time. His temperature shot over 104 and things looked rough for a few days. He started practicing last Friday so hopefully he will be ready to go.
There was other injury news from the Braves camp and it has to do with two off-season pick-ups. Projected closer Will Smith and return starter Cole Hamills will start the season on the injured list. So that means that rookies Kyle Wright or Ian Anderson could have some early season roles. Mike Soroka has been named opening day starter. Max Fried will go in game two. Sean Newsome and Mile Foltmedicz will be in the rotation as well, but who knows after that. I am sure that Melancon will be the closer for a little while until Will Smith is ready to come back.
Don’t forget that there are two other significant rule changes other that the designated hitter. Extra innings will start with a runner on second, just like softball “International Tie Braker”.
Also, all relief pitchers must face at least three batters each. So no more situational lefties. That’s one rule I really like. The 2020 season should be very interesting!
The pro golf tour had its sixth event with the Memorial tournament at Meerfield Village, better know as “Jack’s Place” right outside of Dubler, Ohio. Pro golf is another that is real odd for me to watch with empty stands. The tournament seemed normal until the weekend and then the course got tough.
The greens were hard, the brush was thick and the wind started to really blow. John Rahn from Spain almost blew an eight shot lead with nine holes to go but he hung on the win by three. He received a two shot penalty when he made his ball move in the rough on the 16th hole. Ironically, he chipped the ball in the hole for what would have been a birdie. He became the new worlds number one player with the win.
During Sundays telecast, tournament host, Jack Nicklaus announced that he and his long time wife Barbara both tested positive for Covid back in March. Fortunately both of them are now healthy and they were at the event this weekend.