OBITUARIES

Essie Jean Bass Mathis
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Member
Essie Jean Bass Mathis, age 75, died on July 17, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Macon.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman.
LONNIE T. PARKERSON
Dodge County
Magistrate Judge
Lonnie T. Parkerson, age 72, of Eastman died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Lovely Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Myron Parkerson, Reverend J.B. Carr and Reverend Lewis Harrell officiated.
Archie Lee Gordon, Sr.
Retired Farmer
Archie Lee Gordon, Sr., age 82, died on July 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. in the Chauncey City Cemetery.
PATRICIA MALOY
McRae Flower Shop Former Owner
Patricia Maloy, age 80, of Eastman died July 16, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Private memorial services will held at a later date.
JAMES ALLEN “ALVIN” BRADY
Retired Truck Driver
James Allen “Alvin” Brady, age 57, of Eastman, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
GIANNA GENICE BENJAMIN
Infant
Gianna Genice Benjamin died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. July 15, 2020 at Sanders Cemetery in Chauncey. Reverand Georgia Fluellen officiated.
KIMBER KATE WILLIAMS
South Dodge Student
Kimber Kate Williams, of Milan, age 10, died suddenly on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Milan.
Graveside services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Milan City Cemetery. Reverend James Dupree and Reverend Blake Rogers officiated.
STARLETTE LOVING
Investment Banker
Starlette Loving, 39, of Hawkinsville, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Taylor Regional Hospital.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Bloom Cemetery in Hawkinsville with Dr. George Fluellen officiating.
JESSIE CARL MULLIS
Retired Carpenter
Jessie Carl Mullis, age 84, of Eastman, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
A private burial will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
