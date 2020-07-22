Schools opening are moved back

By Dr. Susan Long
Dodge County School
Systems superintendent

A little over four months ago, we were all anticipating a regular week with all of the usual items on our agendas, and then almost out of nowhere it seems, COVID-19 showed up. Who would have ever thought that something like a virus could change the way we do business in such a short amount of time! I want to thank you for your support and understanding as we have worked to respond to the unexpected invasion of COVID-19. I am very proud of the way our Dodge County students, parents, employees, and leaders handled the demands we were faced with to protect everyone as we continued to educate and feed our students during the most unusual of circumstances.

As you know, there continues to be concerns and questions related to how schools plan to reopen in August 2020. While we are in the business of educating, our first priority is the safety of our students and our employees. The Dodge County Schools Return-to-School Team has been working diligently to assess the situation and to develop our plan to reopen schools. After much consideration and with guidance from local health officials, the CDC, and parent and staff feedback from surveys, our schools are preparing to start the 2020-2021 school year as planned on

August 3 for staff. Originally, schools were to open on August 6, but the calendar has been adjusted, and students will return to school on August 13. This extra planning time will give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for extra safety measures. The system is providing two

instructional options so that you can choose the best option for your student:

1. A traditional face-to-face option

The traditional face-to-face option is like regular school only with extra precautions added.

2. An eLearning option

The eLearning model is based on the grade-appropriate distance learning plan that each school has designed for their students.

Parents and students interested in the online learning option should fill out the online registration form available on the school and system social media pages. Registration forms are also available at the individual schools. Information about Open House will be sent out shortly, and our Return-to-School Plan will be available soon.

We know that there is no way for us to please everyone as we make these tough decisions. Our priority is to keep everyone safe while providing an education for our students and not making life more difficult for our parents. Each family situation is uniquely different. We fully understand and respect your varied concerns about health and safety, distance learning, the importance of face-to-face instruction, parents needing to work, the economy, and all of the other unexpected consequences of not being in school or being in school with the traditional method.

As we begin to put our plan into action, this is the beginning of the conversation—not the end. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the direction of our health officials. We know that for many of us, this is one of the toughest challenges that we’ll ever face, but when it comes to ensuring that Dodge County students continue receiving a high quality education—and doing so safely—we will all rise to meet the challenge. We are stronger together, and together we can continue to make great things happen for our students.

In other news, the Dodge County Board of Education has selected Juaquita Williams as the new Dodge County Achievement Center and Dodge County Performance Learning Center director and Dr. Derrick Allen as the Dodge County Middle School assistant principal.
