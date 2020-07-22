By Dr. Susan Long
Dodge County School
Systems superintendent
A little over four months ago, we were all anticipating a regular week with all of the usual items on our agendas, and then almost out of nowhere it seems, COVID-19 showed up. Who would have ever thought that something like a virus could change the way we do business in such a short amount of time! I want to thank you for your support and understanding as we have worked to respond to the unexpected invasion of COVID-19. I am very proud of the way our Dodge County students, parents, employees, and leaders handled the demands we were faced with to protect everyone as we continued to educate and feed our students during the most unusual of circumstances.
As you know, there continues to be concerns and questions related to how schools plan to reopen in August 2020. While we are in the business of educating, our first priority is the safety of our students and our employees. The Dodge County Schools Return-to-School Team has been working diligently to assess the situation and to develop our plan to reopen schools. After much consideration and with guidance from local health officials, the CDC, and parent and staff feedback from surveys, our schools are preparing to start the 2020-2021 school year as planned on
August 3 for staff. Originally, schools were to open on August 6, but the calendar has been adjusted, and students will return to school on August 13. This extra planning time will give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for extra safety measures. The system is providing two
instructional options so that you can choose the best option for your student:
1. A traditional face-to-face option
The traditional face-to-face option is like regular school only with extra precautions added.
Schools opening are moved back
