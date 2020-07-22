THEIR news

Wednesday, July 22. 2020
There’s news and there’s THEIR news. A good example is the media spike of the Knoxville torture murders of the two college students out on a date. If you were outside the state of Tennessee you didn’t get the word.  Even “conservative” Fox News avoided it. I knew about it from the start from reading a top website: VDare.com – every day. I told others about it and got blank looks in return. If they read VDare.com they’d have known all about it the day it happened. It was horrible but should have been covered by big media and was buried since it didn’t fit the narrative.
AOC: Avidly Openly Communistic.
Basement Joe Biden, our former vice plagiarist, just called Arizona a city. What if Dan Quayle or Berry Goldwater had said that?
Slow Joe promises a black female running mate – whites need not apply. Black comedian Flip Wilson’s estate provides journalism scholarships for deserving college students but the financial aid stipulates black students only, the old one way street. They’re trying to make us feel like Jacob Cohen – remember him? He changed his name to Rodney Dangerfield.
“When did NASCAR become NAACP?”
TrendingRightWing.com 6-24-20
Good question …mm.
Didn’t NASCAR say when the hoax was hot off the asphalt that those responsible for the supposed “noose incident” would be kicked out of racing, banned for life? They’re still trying to walk it back. It’s hard to get the victimology out of a hoaxer. Also, there is a growing race offense industry that is mining the pocketbooks of gullible mostly white Americans. How about it, big mouth NASCAR – still committed to the lifetime ban? Bubba made fools of those losers.
“The only thing that works against intimidation and bullying is fighting back against it, not cowering and bowing to it.”
Rabbi Aryeh Spiro on CNSnews.com

“People are afraid of change”, says everyone’s favorite NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Actually it’s Bubba’s stipulating and demanding changes they reject.
Racism is hard to find and must be created, says Project 21 founder Horace Cooper, a great fellow. The $outhern Poverty Law Center ($PLC) is mining the pockets of gullible guilt-driven liberals.
We need “Justifiable Homicide Day”, says Tyrus (no last name?) panelist on the Greg Gutfeld show.
“Freedom should be an arrangement where everyone bears responsibility for his own acts. But it has come to mean the rejection of responsibility.”
Joseph Sobran  5-18-1999  Sobran.com
Democrat politicians are put into the “witless protection plan” by a compliant media left.
“Governments, by their very nature, are parasitic. They produce nothing and live off wealth created by the electorate.”
Jeff Thomas on InternationalMan.com   
Fox News has a chart on commutations by presidents: D.J. Trump 10, W.J. Clinton 61, G.W. Bush 11, B.H. Obama 1,715.
We’ve had 143 days of record stock market highs in 3½ years under President Trump. Of course, liberals still hate him.
“Demos pardon and commute far more people than Republicans could even think about.”
Rush Limbaugh
Bumper sticker of the day: Life’s a Hillary then you die. Remember the old version of the sticker when “Hillary” was replaced by another descriptive word?
Marshall Miller
