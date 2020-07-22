There’s news and there’s THEIR news. A good example is the media spike of the Knoxville torture murders of the two college students out on a date. If you were outside the state of Tennessee you didn’t get the word. Even “conservative” Fox News avoided it. I knew about it from the start from reading a top website: VDare.com – every day. I told others about it and got blank looks in return. If they read VDare.com they’d have known all about it the day it happened. It was horrible but should have been covered by big media and was buried since it didn’t fit the narrative.
AOC: Avidly Openly Communistic.
Basement Joe Biden, our former vice plagiarist, just called Arizona a city. What if Dan Quayle or Berry Goldwater had said that?
Slow Joe promises a black female running mate – whites need not apply. Black comedian Flip Wilson’s estate provides journalism scholarships for deserving college students but the financial aid stipulates black students only, the old one way street. They’re trying to make us feel like Jacob Cohen – remember him? He changed his name to Rodney Dangerfield.
“When did NASCAR become NAACP?”
TrendingRightWing.com 6-24-20
Good question …mm.
Didn’t NASCAR say when the hoax was hot off the asphalt that those responsible for the supposed “noose incident” would be kicked out of racing, banned for life? They’re still trying to walk it back. It’s hard to get the victimology out of a hoaxer. Also, there is a growing race offense industry that is mining the pocketbooks of gullible mostly white Americans. How about it, big mouth NASCAR – still committed to the lifetime ban? Bubba made fools of those losers.
“The only thing that works against intimidation and bullying is fighting back against it, not cowering and bowing to it.”
Rabbi Aryeh Spiro on CNSnews.com
THEIR news
