BY RUSS REGAN
As we near opening day at last, in major league baseball there are still several questions. In Atlanta, the Braves are starting to run a little short on outfielders and then will their first baseman be ready? I think college football will play, but how many games? I feel confident that the NFL will also but how many people will watch it in person?
Let’s start in Atlanta where the Braves are only a week away from starting the sprint that will be the 60 game season.
There has been very little Freddy Freeman talk since he tested positive for Covid-19. I feel pretty certain that he will not be ready for next Friday’s opener against the Mets. I’d still like Adam Duvall to get a chance to start in Freeman’s place. The Braves will be an outfielder short all year and that is for sure. The question is, who will be the fourth outfielder of Ozona, Arena for sure.
The question is who will be the fourth outfielder? I know Pat Riley and Camargo have seen some action out there and Adam Duvall is an established outfielder but keep in mind that there is a designated hitter this season. The one to look out for is top prospect Christian Pace. He is considered one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball period.
The only question is can he hit enough? I think he will get his chance this year. He is on the Braves 40 man roster so I do expect him to get a chance. Also, veteran-starting pitcher Cole Hands is iffy to start the season due to injury. Word is it isn’t Covid related. Hopefully we will have some questions answered in the next week.
Now, for college football. It looks more and more like non-conference games will not be played this fall. The Big 10 and the PAC 10 have already gotten rid of all non-conference games. The SEC hasn’t made a decision just yet, but I think it’s more likely that it will be an all conference schedule. One scenario is that the Dogs would add Arkansas and Mississippi State to the schedule and play a ten all conference season. That would likely mean NO Georgia-Georgia Tech game this year. They have played every year since 1925. I think we will know something for sure real soon.
If you wondered about football independent Notre Dame? I guess for one year, they could play in the ACC, like they do for all other sports or they could play NAVY, also an independent and call the season good.
We will stay on the football field with the pros to wrap up this week. The question is, how many, if any, fans will be allowed to watch games in person.
The first team that has announced is Jacksonville. The Jags said they go with 25 percent capacity or roughly 16,000 fans. That will probably be the new normal for the 2020 season.
The Falcons will probably be in front with 18 to 20 thousand fans.
Finally, did you know that Georgia’s new smash ball team won the 2019 national championship/ They beat Texas A&M 2-0 in sets for the crown.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 they didn’t have the spring small ball season.