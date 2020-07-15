CLASSIFIEDS

120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
HOMES FOR RENT
FARM HOUSE FOR RENT IN DODGE COUNTY: Two bedrooms, two baths. $400 rent, $200 deposit. Call 404-696-6075.
SERVICES
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
SERVICES AVAILABLE: Peyton Smith, Davis Marchant and Caleb Singletary will cut your grass, weed eat, pressure wash, put out pine straw and other outside jobs this summer. Call or text 478-231-2297, 478-231-7236 or 478-230-4030 to schedule.
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Call 478-231-6038.
UNIT SALES
Affordable Storage Unit Sale
The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after July 17, 2020.
Angela Stanley, 63p; Ashante Edwards, 69s; Belinda Cravey 31s; Beverly Johnson, 55p; Derek Parkerson, 92c; Donald Wayne Cook, 72s; Edward Myrick, 56 and 59p; Ginger Fowler, 148p; Jackie Butler, 45s and 67s; Jada Jackson, 49p; James Cockrell, 68c; James Wilder, 9p; Janice Wiggins, 56c; January Barlow, 13c; Jazzmine Johnson, 84c; Jerome Prince, 65s; Jimmy Brown, 51p; Joni Ivey, 34i; Joyce Spires, 25c; Keundra Cooper, 75s; Lazinia Champion, 27s; Letha Hamilton, 50p; Mamie Mincey, 128p; Marjorie Garrison, 20c; Martha White, 109c; Nicole Rotundo, 69 and 82p; Steven Johnson, 163p; Tamara Stone, 67p; Teresa Sheffield, 32i and 33i; Terrance Fordham, 43i; Tiffany Montford, 63i and 67i; Tonya Martinez, 80s; Tonya Watson, 38a; Toshia White, 32s; Verdell Bray, 25p; Sheronda Chacon/Delphania Shearin, 48s.
