OBITUARIES

ELLEN WALKER BURCH PHAGAN
Cedar Grove Methodist Church Member
Ellen Walker Burch Phagan, age 91, of Eastman, GA, died July 13, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Burch Family Cemetery in Cedar Grove with Reverend Andy Brownley and Reverend Michael Hammond officiating.
RICKY LANE REYNOLDS
US Army Veteran
Ricky Lane Reynolds age 60, of Dublin, formally of Rhine, Ga. died July 4, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
MARGARET PAULETTE HORTON BURNHAM
Retired Educator
Margaret Paulette Horton Burnham, age 74, of Rhine, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence.
A private family service was held on Friday, July 10, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Graton Helms and Mr. Bobby Joe Ryals officiating, with interment in Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine.
