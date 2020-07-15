Police, deputies make arrests

Wednesday, July 15. 2020
The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of July 7 through July 14, 2020.

Harry Dolce, age 22, of East Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespass-private.

Joel Holmes, age 48 of Flowery Branch, was arrested for damage to property-business second degree.

Tommy Hames, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.

Jacquez Redman, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug related objects, cruelty to children in the third degree and stalking (aggravated).

Herman Brown, age 31 of Eastman, was arrested for firearms-possession of convicted felon.

Ashli Griffith, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol less safe and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Micheal Rostro, age 22 of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI), obstructing law enforcement officers and DUI-less safe.

Callie Pittman, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for possession (purchase alcohol under age 21).

Eric Reese, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, battery (simple), criminal trespass-business and disorderly conduct.

Herman Brown, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for firearms-possession by convicted felon.

Scottie Harrell, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, public drunkenness and criminal attempt.

Brittish Level, of Eastman, was arrested for drugs-marijuana sales/deliver/distribute.

Tabatha Murray, 45, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass-private.

Jimmy Hilliard, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for terroristic threats, cruelty to children- first degree, cruelty to children-third degree and battery (family violence).

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from June 24 through July 7, 2020.

Christopher Durham, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

David Hattaway, age 30, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.

Miguel Hernandez, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for license-driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident, DUI-alcohol less safe and failure to maintain lane.

Antonio Jackson, age 41, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, burglary-forced entry-non residence, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass private, damage to property-business first degree and license-driving while suspended/revoked.

Kevin Wright, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of schedule II drugs, drugs-methamphetamine-possession of, possession and use of drug related objects and DUI-combo any combination of A1/A2/A3.

Nicky Griffin, age 22, of Abbeville, was arrested for battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in third degree.

Javen Joiner, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

Joel Holmes, age 48, of Flowery Branch, was arrested for burglary-forced entry-non-residence.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of July 6, 2020 through July 14, 2020.

Denna Boutwell, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary, second degree (felony).

David Earl Bowman, age 41, was arrested for burglary second degree (felony).

Christine Marie Brown, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Lorenzo Dollar, age 52, of Rhine, was arrested for theft by taking (misdemeanor).

Antonio Jackson, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by taking (felony), expired or no registration or title, no insurance, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, unsafe vehicle or equipment, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, criminal damage to property-first degree, criminal trespass, possession of tools for commission of a crime, burglary-first degree (felony) and possession of methamphetamine.

Givonni Shree Lucas, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and criminal trespass.

Lawton Joseph Smith, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

James Robert Snyder, was arrested for probation violation.
