Police, deputies make arrests

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of July 7 through July 14, 2020.
Harry Dolce, age 22, of East Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespass-private.
Joel Holmes, age 48 of Flowery Branch, was arrested for damage to property-business second degree.
Tommy Hames, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.
Jacquez Redman, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug related objects, cruelty to children in the third degree and stalking (aggravated).
Herman Brown, age 31 of Eastman, was arrested for firearms-possession of convicted felon.
Ashli Griffith, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol less safe and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Micheal Rostro, age 22 of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI), obstructing law enforcement officers and DUI-less safe.
Callie Pittman, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for possession (purchase alcohol under age 21).
Eric Reese, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, battery (simple), criminal trespass-business and disorderly conduct.
Herman Brown, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for firearms-possession by convicted felon.
Scottie Harrell, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, public drunkenness and criminal attempt.
Brittish Level, of Eastman, was arrested for drugs-marijuana sales/deliver/distribute.
Tabatha Murray, 45, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass-private.
Jimmy Hilliard, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for terroristic threats, cruelty to children- first degree, cruelty to children-third degree and battery (family violence).
The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from June 24 through July 7, 2020.
Christopher Durham, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.
David Hattaway, age 30, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.
Miguel Hernandez, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for license-driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident, DUI-alcohol less safe and failure to maintain lane.
Police, deputies make arrests
